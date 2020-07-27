Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Show 'monkey Love' In Monochrome Photo

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu shared a photo of herself with husband Karan Singh Grover on July 26, 2020, Sunday. She took to social media and posted the snap via her official Instagram handle. It garnered supportive comments from the duo’s fans and followers on the platform. Check out the picture of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s monochrome photo

Bipasha Basu shared a monochrome photo of herself with husband Karan Singh Grover through her official Instagram profile. The romantic snap features Grover's bare body, while the Bollywood star has donned a stylish black bralette. It has a halter-neck design. For a complete look, the Bollywood actor has kept her straightened hair loose and highlighted her eyes with a sparkly makeup and thick eyelashes.

On the other hand, actor Karan Singh Grover is flaunting his chiselled muscles with a bare-bodied look. His right arm also features an attractive tattoo. For a rounded off look, Karan Singh Grover has opted for a swept-back hair and is showing off his bearded avatar.

In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Bipasha Basu wrote a romantic caption for her husband, Karan Singh Grover. The actor expressed her love for him. She penned, “All that you are ... is all that I will ever need â¤ï¸ Us â¤ï¸ #monkeylove”. Check out the duo’s photo on Instagram:

Fans and followers' response on Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s recent photo on social media has garnered an immensely positive response from their fans and followers. Within a few hours of posting, the Instagram post received more than 1.33 lakh likes and over 750 comments on the photo-sharing platform. While some people applauded the couple, others dropped loved-filled hearts, fire, and heart-eyed emoticons, among others. So, we have compiled some of the responses from Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s fans and followers on social media. Check them out:

