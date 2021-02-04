Black Clover 281 Release Date And Spoilers For The Latest Manga Chapter

Black Clover is one of the most popular ongoing manga series and has been adapted into a highly regarded anime TV show. The show has gathered a worldwide following. Read on to find out when the Black Clover 281 comes and if any spoilers have been leaked.

The Black Clover anime has gained a lot of following over recent years. It was very recently announced that the Black Clover anime will be ending on 30th March 2021. It came as a shock to the fans as the manga story is still ongoing. Many fans are hoping that the show will be back on air one day when the manga has sufficiently advanced its story. Meanwhile, fans will have to contend with the weekly manga chapter releases to quench their thirst for black clover. Here's when the latest Black Clover 281 chapter drops:

Also Read: Black Clover Reveals Intense Duel Between Asta And Dante; Watch Video

Black Clover 281 Release Date and Time

Black Clover Chapter 280 manga will come out on Sunday, February 7, 2021. New chapters for Black Clover are released every Sunday. However, the raw manga has been released in Japan so spoilers have been leaked on social media forums. As per a report by Shonen Jump, the Black Clover 281 manga will release at midnight JST. English translations will be available in a few hours. Approximate times for the English release are as follows:

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, February 7th

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, February 7th

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, February 7th

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, February 7th

Also Read: Black Clover 280: Release Date And Time For The Manga; Spoilers

Black Clover 281 Spoilers

The raw scans of the manga have already leaked online. Once the raw scans are out online, it doesn't take too long for the spoilers to reach social media and anime forums. The spoilers were leaked on the Black Clover subreddit on Reddit.com. Take a look at the spoilers if you want, but as always buy the official copies to support the artists when they come out. Again, take these spoilers with a grain of salt, as they could be inaccurate.

Also Read: 'Jujutsu Kaisen' 137 Spoilers: All We Know About The Latest Chapter Of The Manga Series

The ancient demon goes on the offensive against the king and Julius uses his last page spell.

Kaiser, Krisch and Solid are fighting but the power differences are too big.

Julius's last page spell increases his power tremendously and gives him an adult so he can fight on par with the other.

Julius spell is cut short when he runs of out power and turns back into a kid again. Asta is shown to have finished his training.

Also Read: One Piece 1003 Spoilers And Release Date That You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.