One Piece 1003 Spoilers And Release Date That You Must Check Out

Recently, One-Piece reached the historic landmark of releasing 1000 manga chapter, which is considered to be a monumental feat. The latest One Piece 1003 chapter is scheduled to release soon. Find out all the info about the latest chapter, time of release and spoilers, down below.

One Piece is one of the longest-running manga and anime adaptations of all time. The manga has been running continuously without any significant breaks since 1997, over 20 years. Similarly, the anime, originally released in 1999 has been running for 20 years straight and is still ongoing. The story follows pirate Monkey D. Luffy as he goes on the search of the greatest treasure ever with his trusted crew. Along the way, they encounter countless adventures, daunting villains and awesome places.

One Piece 1003 Release Date and Time

At the time of writing this article, the One Piece 1003 is set to release(as reported by Shonen Jump) on Sunday, 7th February 2021. It's expected that the chapter will be released at midnight according to the JST(Japan time). If the release comes out on time, the English translation will be available at the following times:

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, February 7th

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, February 7th

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, February 7th

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, February 7th

One Piece 1003 Spoilers

As is the case with popular mangas, even before the release, spoilers for this chapter have been leaked on online on various websites. Here are the spoilers for the latest chapter. Don't read them if you don't want to know the details and always try to support the author by buying genuine digital/hard copies of the manga. These are unverified spoilers, so don't take them as the truth, but as leaked speculation.

The name of this chapter is ‘The Night of 盤上’ which translates to ‘on the board’.

The chapter begins with Luffy's Gomu Gomu attack but he loses Gear 4 and cannot continue.

Big Mom uses Hahaba attack on Luffy, but Zoro counterattacks and saves him.

Kaidou uses Vortex Wind to fight Killer and Kid and then bites Luffy.

Again, Zoro saved Luffy from Kaidou using a special attack.

Kaido now injured, tries to make a big attack with Oden's sword.

The CP0 appear to analyze the battle.

Kiadou's transforms into a hybrid form, a dragon.

