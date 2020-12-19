'Black Widows' Review: A Crime Thriller Laced With Dark Comedy In Perfect Proportion

Black Widows Cast: Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty, Swastika Mukherjee, Sharad Kelkar, Parambrata Chatterjee, Raima Sen, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Amir Ali, Shruti Vyas, Faisal Malik

Director: Birsa Dasgupta

Streaming platform: Zee 5

Black Widows plot:

Black Widows revolves around three women who are tired of their marriages and feel trapped with their husbands. This 12 episode-series is based on a Finesse show titled Mustat Lesket. It tells the tale of betrayal and murder held together with dark humour.

Black Widows review:

The three women plan a picturesque holiday with their partners. They then decide to plant bombs in the speed boats that their husbands use to ferry the lake. The first half of the series shows the viewers around the dreamy holiday destination which erupts into flames as the boats blow up. The plot then flashes back to the nitty-gritty of their marriage.

It interestingly showcases how these three women are not happy at all in their marriages and the only way out is by murdering them. The blast on the boat is celebrated by them as their victory. The buildup of the climax is intense and it will the viewers on the edges of their seats throughout.

But what turns the tables for the trio is one of the ladies’ husbands survives the blast. He is determined to get his revenge. The police catch a whiff of a foul play being involved and chase the tails of the victims’ wives. The leading ladies have done a fantastic in keeping up a poker face throughout the investigation so the needle of suspicion does not point at them. What happens in the end and whether the ladies are caught or not, is something one will have to watch the series for.

What works?

The plot is definitely worth it. It is engaging and does not fizzle out in between. It maintains the tempo of being a crime thriller very well till the end. And the cherry to the cake is the measured use of dark humour. This element holds everything together and balances out all elements. The portrayal of women is extremely justified in this series as well. Their expressions and even how they come together to save and be there for each other is ironically heartwarming to watch.

Black Widows review: Final thoughts

Black Widows cast has put up a stellar performance throughout. There is absolutely nothing disappointing about the show. The show is perfect in every sense and does not fail to entertain at all. If one is a fan of dark comedies and thrillers, this show is a must-watch.

Rating: 3.5/5

Image courtesy- @birdasgupta Instagram

