'Footfairy' Review: Gulshan Devaiah's Mystery Movie Entertains, But Fails To Thrill

Director - Kanishk Verma

Cast - Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Ashish Pathode

Producer - Anurag Bedi, Harleen Doshi

The plot

Footfairy is a psychologically mysterious story that revolves around a serial killer who cuts off the feet of young girls after brutally suffocating them. He takes the chopped feet with them as a memento. The title of the film is a murderous pun on the word tooth fairy- which is a fictional character story told to children after their first tooth breaks and are told to keep it under the pillow for the tooth fairy to take.

The CBI gets involved to crack this strange and gruesome case which is headed by Vivaan Deshmukh, played by Gulshan Devaiah. He is given the title of being the Sherlock Holmes of the CBI. He is under tremendous pressure to find the killer. The investigation points fingers towards a mysterious person called Joshua Mathews, played by Kunal Roy Kapoor. His coincidental disappearances at the time of the murder are why the CBI suspects him more strongly. Vivaan has a girlfriend who is a paediatrician, played by Sagarika Ghatge. She fancies psychological criminals. She also has a habit of cracking unconventional and weird jokes. The end of the movie is not what one would have expected and leaves the viewers shocked.

Watch Footfairy trailer here:

What works?

Gulshan Devaiah’s character as Vivaan Deshmukh is really great to watch. His thought princess and how he eliminates the suspects is extremely intriguing to watch. The plot weaves in the jump scares and dreadful music very well. The plot craftily moves two steps ahead at every lead and one step behind at every setback. The peculiarity of the cast like Ghatge’s weird jokes and Devaiah’s gut feeling which is never wrong, distinctly set them apart.

What doesn’t work?

The plot does not have many deception points. It also feels like a straight road and lacks the mysterious curve of a thriller concept. Sagarika Ghatge’s jokes also start sounding lame after some time. The plot of the film also does not have the thrill of chasing the bad guy. Ashish Pathode’s character of playing Watson to Devaiah’s Sherlock also undergoes very little development as the story progresses.

Footfairy review: Final thoughts

The movie does a good job of bringing an unconventional story to the table. The plot is intriguing but did not give me a fulfilling sense of thrill. there are too many loopholes than the finer elements to be counted. Foot Fairy ending also did not satisfy the audience. The chase between the cop and the killer could have been far more pumping and hair-raising but it failed to deliver that even. All in all, it can pass off as a one-time watch film.

Image courtesy- @gulshandevaiah78 Instagram

