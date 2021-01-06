Blake Shelton Gives Subtle Response To His Critics For 'Mnimum Wage' Controversy

Blake Shelton is popularly known for his country music along with being a television personality. His songs are listened to and followed by a large number of country music fans. However, recently the singer had received a lot of backlash for his song Minimum Wage for having written this song at a time when everyone is suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic. While he has not replied directly to his critics on social media, he has given a subtle response to all who have been attacking him for the song. Have a look at his response.

Blake Shelton gives a subtle response to his critics

Many of the critics have given a staunch backlash on social media for his Blake Shelton’s Minimum Wage song. The common ground of their criticism was the fact that while the people are still struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was inappropriate to have made such a song. Citing the struggle that people are going through to find jobs for themselves, such a song would be inappropriate and hurtful to their sentiments. To this backlash, Ronnie Dunn, another famous personality in country music, came to Blake’s defence on social media writing a long message.

When your fans, @RonnieDunn and @sammyhagar have your back it’s gonna be a good year. Bring it on 2021. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 5, 2021

Ronnie Dunn blasted the critics by saying that while the country stars are doing financially well at the moment, they have faced their own set of financial struggles. He also talked about how some trolls on social media have intentions to “attack” country singers for gaining success. While Blake Shelton did not address this issue directly, he made sure to respond to the critics in a subtle manner by thanking Ronnie Dunn for defending him. Blake wrote in his tweet, acknowledging the fact that Ronnie Dunn, Sammy Hagar and his fans for ‘having his back’.

2021 would mark exactly two decades after his debut in 2001 with his song titled Austin. The singer has since released a number of popular albums of his own, such as Red River Blue, Based on a True Story.... Bringing Back the Sunshine and more. Blake Shelton is engaged to Gwen Stefani, who is another popular name in the world of music.

