'Rescuing Madison' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Rescuing Madison is one of the many Hallmark romantic movies, but with a slightly different touch. While many Hallmark romantic movies are based on budding romances during the holiday season and otherwise, this movie also has a mix of some intense scenes as well. The plot of this movie revolves around a popular singer who gets rescued by a firefighter, which eventually starts developing into a romance. With an expected plot twist that follows, this romantic movie displays itself to be different than the rest of the Hallmark films. Have a look at the cast of Rescuing Madison.

Rescuing Madison cast

Alona Tal as Madison Park

Alona Tal has played the lead role in the cast of Rescuing Madison, i.e., the character of Madison Park, who is a singer. Hailing from Israel, Alona is an accomplished singer in real life as well and has a number of films and television shows under her belt as well. Some of these include Half Past Dead 2, Broken City, Opening Night, SEAL Team, The Spy and many more.

Ethan Peck as John Kelly

Ethan Peck has played another lead role in the Rescuing Madison cast. His role is that of the firefighter who rescues Madison Park and eventually starts falling for her. Ethan had began his career as a child actor and has been associated with a number of popular films ever since. He has also appeared in a number of television shows including That '70s Show, Madam Secretary, Gossip Girl, Star Trek: Short Treks and many more. His most recent film is Midnight Sky, starring George Clooney.

Ted McGinley as Douglas Kelly

Ted McGinley is one of the popular faces from the world of television shows. He has worked in a number of TV shows in his long acting career, which includes Justice League, Family Guy, The Mentalist, Dancing with the Stars and many more. He has also appeared in films such as Pearl Harbor, Do You Believe?, etc.

Sherilyn Fenn as Bess Kelly

Sherilyn Fenn is another popular actor in the Rescuing Madison cast who has worked in many films. Some of these include The Wild Life, The Shadow Men and more. She has also appeared in a few popular television shows including Friends, S.W.A.T., Gilmore Girls, etc.

