'The Conners' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them; Read

The Conners is a well-known American television show which is a spinoff of the show Roseanne. The plot of the show follows the story of a working-class family who has to face daily financial struggles. The show is based in the fictional placed called Lanford and it has been brought for three seasons till date. There are a number of characters in this show, which have been played by experienced actors. Have a look at the actors in the cast of The Conners, along with other details about them.

The Conners cast

John Goodman as Dan Conner

John Goodman has played the lead role of Dan Conner. He is probably the most experienced actor in the cast of The Conners. He has appeared in a number of television shows and movies during his career, that has spanned for more than four decades. Some of his most recognised work includes Once Upon a Time in Venice, Kong: Skull Island, Transformers: The Last Knight, The Hangover Part III, Evan Almighty, The Survivors and more. He has also briefly worked as a theatre actor.

Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris

Laurie Metcalf is yet another majorly experienced actor in The Conners cast. She has also worked in a number of popular films and television shows. These include Lady Bird, Toy Story film series, Runaway Bride, Scream 2, Saturday Night Live, The Big Bang Theory and more. She had reprised her voice character in Toy Story 4 in 2019.

Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner-Healy

Sara Gilbert is a popular face in the world of television shows, along with having worked in some films as well. Some of her major roles in films can be seen in Poison Ivy, Riding in Cars with Boys and more. Her television appearances include Welcome to New York, The Big Bang Theory, Grey's Anatomy and more.

Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner

With a lesser work experience compared to some of her co-stars, Lecy has appeared in a handful of television shows and films. These include Sex and the City, Inside Amy Schumer, The Extra Man and more. Apart from The Conners, she was last seen in the film Hurricane Bianca 2: From Russia with Hate.

