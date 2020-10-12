Bly Manor Easter Eggs: Does 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Have Hidden Ghosts?

The producers of The Haunting of Hill House released the next series of the anthology titled The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix recently. The movie stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelia Eve in pivotal roles. The supernatural horror drama web TV series is loosely based on Henry James' 1898 novel titled The Turn of the Screw. The Haunting of Bly Manor is helmed by Mike Flanagan, read on to know more about the hidden ghosts or the easter eggs from the horror movie.

ALSO READ| Where Is 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Filmed? Know Whether The Spooky House Is A Real Place

Does Bly Manor have hidden ghosts?

According to the oprahmag portal, The Haunting of Bly Manor also has several hidden ghosts just like the Haunting Hill installment. However, in this TV series, the hidden ghosts are explained. One can find the hidden ghost easter eggs throughout the movie. When you watch the series, one can see that in the first half an hour of the 1st episode, all the ghosts are actually shown. This includes the scene where they show Dani doll, next is Jessel in a black dress, then is the plague doctor in another room, then downstairs there is the doll version of the ghost child, a hooded doll with a beard in the dining room, a woman in the attic, a soldier next to the staircase, Peter in a doll form, a woman in the white dress below Flora's dresser. Read on to find the elaborate details of where to find the hidden ghost in the web series.

The plague doctor

The plague doctor ghost could be spotted in episode 1, near the right of the staircase just when Flora takes Dani for the house tour. He can be found in the 1st-floor hallway again as well as to the left side of Dani when she goes to search about the strange sound in the middle of the night. He again appears behind Dani in the garden while she talks to Miles. The plague doctor appears at the end of episode 1 again when Dani spots muddy footprints. He is also present during episode 2 near Jamie the gardener, and also during the hide and seek game. He could be then seen in the drawing-room while Dani inspects the room.

Child ghost

He can be first spotted in episode 2 when Dani goes to the basement and finds the Lady in the Lake doll. The child ghost could be spotted amidst the pile of dolls. Then he could be seen in episode 3, standing against the wall while Dani is sipping coffee. In episode 6, Flora is shown to meet the ghost child.

ALSO READ| Is 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' A True Story? Learn About The Origin Of The Netflix Series

The woman in the attic

The woman in the attic could be spotted in episode 2 standing behind Flora. This occurs when Flora hides from Dani. In episode 7, the ghost could be seen when Peter takes her out from the attic to explain the curse of the Bly ghosts.

The soldier

The soldier ghost could be spotted in episode 2 when Hanna talks to a police officer, the soldier could be spotted against the wall behind her. In episode 6, he appears again when Dani goes up the attic finding Flora, at that time the soldier is at the left of the stairs.

The vicar

The vicar ghost can be spotted in episode 6, during the same time when Dani chases Flora to the attic, the vicar could be spotted near the right of the stairs, just opposite to the soldier.

ALSO READ| Is Hannah Dead In 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor'? Here's The Character's Fate

ALSO READ| Who Is Victoria Pedretti? Here's All About Protagonist From 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor'

Promo Image courtesy: A still from The Haunting of Bly Manor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.