Is Hannah Dead In 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor'? Here's The Character's Fate

The new Netflix series The Haunting of Bly Manor was released on October 9, 2020. The show has many likeable and strong characters such as Dani Clayton, Hannah Grose and etc. Aside from having deeply developed characters, the show also has a riveting storyline, which grips its viewers very early on in the show. Like its predecessor from The Haunting Anthology (The Haunting of the Hill House), The Haunting of Bly Manor is also set in a seemingly haunted house. Read on to find out, “Is Hannah Dead in The Haunting of Bly Manor”

Is Hannah Dead in The Haunting of Bly Manor?

It’s only when fans watch the fifth episode of The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Altar of the Dead, that they understand the meaning behind Hannah’s hallucinations. Hannah Grose played by actor T’Nia Miller, is one of the most hardworking and earnest ghosts in the Bly Manor estate. Yes, she is a ghost, which means in reality Hannah is dead, yet, she has been a resident of the Manor for decades.

In the early episodes of the show, fans see that Hannah is beset by hallucinations of an inexplicably creepy crack. Altar of the Dead, ultimately explains the crack’s meaning. The crack is indeed the last thing Hannah ever saw before she died. In reality, Hannah was actually killed by a possessed Miles (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth). He had shoved Hannah into a well, thus killing her in the process.

However much like the Hill House, nobody ever leaves the Bly Manor as well, not even after their death. In a recent exclusive interview with Refinery 29, Miller explained that Hannah is a ghost, who does not know that she is a ghost. Hence, Miller plays the character just as a human character.

However, Hannah does wander and wane through her memories. In one of her waning memories, she tumbles upon an emotionally unmooring experience, which is her first conversation with her love interest, who is also Bly’s handsome chef, Owen (Rahul Kohli).

Hannah has been unable to pull herself out of the kitchen, where she had the experience and keeps travelling back to her kitchen discussion with Owen. She always tries to find logic in her behaviour and keeps revisiting that conversation, unable to let the dust settle on it. In her interview Miller stated, she believes that Hannah's reaction is normal, despite the abnormal situation. She said that as humans we often run away, or try to not deal with reality in spite of the tell-tale signs, that something might be wrong.

