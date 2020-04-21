Bob Odenkirk recently revealed that his son had Coronavirus symptoms which were worse than any flu. The Breaking Bad star in an interview revealed that his 21-year-old endured a battle against the novel Coronavirus. Bob Odenkirk spoke about the struggles his son went through and what it was like.

Breaking Bad actor Bob Odenkirk opens up about his son's battle with novel Coronavirus

Bob Odenkirk assured the interviewer that his son has recovered from the Coronavirus. However, the Breaking Bad actor added that it was an alarming experience. He also mentioned that his son suffered from asthma for a good chunk of his life, due to which the battle was harder.

Bob Odenkirk mentioned that initially, he tried to seek comfort in the fact that younger patients don’t get as much affected by the virus. During the time, several reports surfaced which showed that the younger group of people manage to get away from the virus. However, after experiencing what his son went through, the actor feels it depends on a case by case basis and nothing can be generalised for certain.

The 57-year-old actor mentioned that things were getting worse every day. Bob Odenkirk said that the symptoms were worse than the flu. The Breaking Bad actor continued by saying that the pain in his son’s throat was the worst possible thing of all. He also added that fatigue too was one of the major things that worsened things up. The actor mentioned that this lasted longer than the flu.

Bob Odenkirk remarked that his son got cured of the virus pretty easily. The actor admitted that people around the world are not that fortunate enough to get cured so easily. Bob Odenkirk added that the whole process got scarier the longer it went. The Breaking Bad actor called himself lucky to have not suffered much.

