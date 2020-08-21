Bobby Deol Is Geared Up To Conduct An ‘exam’ For His Students In New 'Class Of 83' Promo

Bobby Deol's much-awaited cop flick, Class Of 83 is finally streaming on the OTT streaming platform, Netflix. Announcing the same on his social media, the actor shared a new promo of the movie. The adrenaline-filled promo may make one even more excited for the movie.

Bobby Deol shares the promo for Class of 83

Talking about the promo, Bobby who plays Dean Vijay Singh, a reassigned instructor at the Nashik police academy can be seen introducing the audience to the syllabus of Class Of 83. He says that all the chapters of the syllabus are handpicked by him. Vijay Singh can be further heard saying that only 5 people from this class can are capable of learning the skills for the syllabus. He then hints the audience about the exam for these 5 individuals.

He says that their exam will be determined by Mumbai's mafia. The promo sees these 5 people from Vijay Singh's class performing some high octane stunts to nab the baddies. The Gupt actor captioned the promo stating that Dean Vijay Singh is here to take you all through the journey of his fight to save Bombay with his #ClassOf83. Take a look at the promo shared by the actor.

About the movie Class of 83

Talking about the Netflix original movie, it is helmed by Atul Sabharwal of Aurangzeb fame. The movie also marks the debut of Bobby in the digital world. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book by the same name. The movie is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and marks the banner's third collaboration with Netflix after Bard of Blood and Betaal. The movie has Bobby's character recognizing young talent but vigilant of the red-tape that his job is hampered by.

His character, Vijay Singh puts together a secret task force that particularises in pulling off encounter killings. The trailer also defined the film as - "Inspired by the true story of the officers of the law". The movie also stars Anup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Vishwajeet Pradhan, and Hitesh Bhojraj in the pivotal roles. The film also marks the return of Bobby Deol in the lead role after several years.

