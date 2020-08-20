What Time Does Class Of '83 Release On Netflix? Know All About The Bobby Deol Starrer

The new Indian crime-drama film Class of '83 will soon be releasing on Netflix. The film stars popular Indian actor Bobby Deol in the lead role and is a production of Red Chillies Entertainment. Helmed by director Atul Sabharwal, Class of '83 on Netflix revolves around the story of the heroic policeman named Dean Vijay Singh played by Bobby Deol. Read on to find out, “What time does Class of 83 release on Netflix?”

What time does Class of '83 release on Netflix?

Class of '83 release date if August 21, 2020. The film will be available to stream on Netflix from 12:30 AM IST. The trailer of the movie was released by the makers on August 7 and has already garnered over 6 million views. The trailer features some of the most thrilling scenes from the film.

Class of '83 on Netflix: About the film

Class of '83 narrates the story of a policeman named Vijay Singh (Bobby Deol), who has been shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy. Vijay Singh decides to use this new opportunity to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies in Mumbai. He trains five lethal assassin policemen to work on his mission.

Unfortunately, his plan seems to be working smoothly for a while, until the fire that he has ignited threatens to burn his own house down. According to its IMDb page, Class of 83 is the third collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment and the streaming giant Netflix. The companies' have worked together previously on the original series Bard of Blood and Betaal.

Class of '83 Cast: Which actors will be seen in the film?

Aside from Bobby Deol, Class of '83 stars Anup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj and Sameer Paranjape. The story of the Bobby Deol starrer is adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s book Class of '83: The Punishers of Mumbai Police. On May 5, 2019, Bobby Deol took to his Twitter to express his excitement as he was about to venture into the web world.

The Barsaat famed actor was recently seen in the multi-starrer film Housefull 4 alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. The 51-year-old actor had returned to films after a long break with the 2018 action thriller film Race 3. In the film, he was seen starring alongside Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Bobby Deol Instagram Updates

The 51-year-old Indian actor has over 800,000 followers on his Instagram handle. He often posts pictures with his family. Here are some of the best posts from Bobby Deol's official Instagram account.

