Would Tripti Suit As Ava In Warrior Nun's Desi Remake Helmed By Anushka Sharma? See Cast

Warrior Nun is a new series on Netflix which released on July 2, 2020. The series, directed by Simon Barry, has quickly gathered a fan base all over the world and fans can help to swoon over the cast. Warrior Nun is an adaptation of a comic book by Ben Dunn. The plot of the Netflix series revolves around Ava Silva who wakes up in the morgue. She realises that she is now armed with inexplicable powers. Ava then joins a secret order of nuns who are out to fight the evil and come across dangerous otherworldly creatures. Helping her in this ordeal are Shotgun Mary, Sister Lilith, Sister Beatrice, Jillian Salvius and Father Vincent.

However, what if the Nun had to be made by Anushka Sharma’s production house's leading actors? Here is the perfect cast.

Ava Silva- Tripti Dimri

She is the protagonist of the series and new member of the secret order of nuns. After proving her mettle in films like Laila Majnu and Bulbbul, Tripti Dimri seems perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Alba Baptista Instagram, Tripti Dimri Instagram

Shotgun Mary- Paoli Dam

She is an anti-hero in the serious who had a very rough past. She also joins the secret order of nuns. Known for her impeccable acting skills, Paoli Dam seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Toya Turner Instagram, Paoli Dam Instagram

Also Read: Can Hrithik Play The Eccentric Detective Sherlock Holmes In The Series' Bollywood Remake?

Jillian Salvius- Ritabhari Chakraborty

She is one of the chief members of the secret order of nuns. Known for her great acting skills, Ritabhari Chakraborty seems perfect to play this role in the remake.

Image credit: Thekla Reuten Instagram, Ritabhari Chakraborty Instagram

Sister Lilith- Anushka Sharma

Sister Lilith is a part of the order of the crucifix sword who is a ruthless assassin. Known for her amazing acting skills, Anushka Sharma seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Lorena Andrea Instagram, Anushka Sharma Instagram

Also Read: Can Katrina-Ranveer Be The Perfect Desi Harley-Joker From 'Suicide Squad'? See Full Cast

Sister Beatrice- Mansi Multani

She is another one of the chief members of the secret order of nuns. Being a good actor, Mansi Multani might be perfect for the role.

Image credit: Kristina Tonteri-Young Instagram, Mansi Multani Instagram

Father Vincent- Jaideep Ahlawat

Father Vincent seems to be the only male lead character in Warrior Nuns who aids the secret order in their fight. Known for his amazing skills, Jaideep Ahlwat seems perfect for the role, though he may be a tad too imposing.

Image credit: Tristan Ulloa Instagram, Jaideep Ahlawat Instagram

Also Read: Could Ronit Roy Play The Perfect 'Baba Yaga' Assassin In 'John Wick' TV Remake? See Cast

Also Read: Can Ranveer As Teddy Daniels Keep His Audience Engaged In 'Shutter Island's' Hindi Remake?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.