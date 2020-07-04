Can Vijay Deverakonda Be The Perfect Langda Tyagi In 'Omkara's' South Indian Remake? Check

Omkara is one of the most popular films in Bollywood. Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the movie is another one of his Hindi adaptation of Shakespeare’s plays. Based on Othello, one of Shakespeare’s great tragedies, the movie revolves around the life of Omkara and his nemesis, Langda Tyagi. The latter hopes to be Omkara’s successor but when he appoints Kesu, Tyagi begins his plotting for revenge. The movie received a number of awards and Saif Ali Khan was said to be phenomenal in his role. If this wonderful movie is remade in South India, here’s a cast that might be just right to play the parts.

Omkara-Prabhas

He is the goon who sees life in either black or white. He also has the tragic flaw of getting suspicious in even small little things. Known for his acting skills, Prabhas seems perfect for the role.

Langda Tyagi- Vijay Deverakonda

He was a loyal right-hand man of Omkara but he feels betrayed when the post he dreamt of getting, was given to someone else by Omkara. Being a good actor, Vijay Devarakonda might be able to pull off this role.

Kesu Firangi- Allu Arjun

He is an urban chap who had the privilege of a college education. Kesu is important to the group for he is communication between Omkara and the students. He is the other deputy of Omkara who is later appointed as his successor. Known for his acting skills, Allu Arjun seems perfect for this role.

Dolly Singh- Tamannaah Bhatia

She is a young woman who is innocent and playful. She is also known to be smitten by Omkara and expresses her love for him. Although he accepts, he feels she has an ambiguous personality while others around him doubt her innocence. Being a good actor, Tamannaah Bhatia seems perfect for the role.

Billo Chamanbahar- Nayanthara

She is a beautiful singer and dancer who has many male admirers. One among them is Kesu and although she likes him too, she keeps him hanging. Later, Billo becomes an easy tool for Tyagi to manipulate. Known for her acting skills, Nayanthara seems perfect for the role.

Indu- Samantha Akkineni

She is a Langda Tyagi’s wife who unwillingly becomes entangled in her husband’s plot of revenge. Being a good actor, Samantha Akkineni seems perfect for the role.

Tiwari Bhaisab- Rajinikanth

He is a powerful politician who is deferred by all. He is also like a father figure to Omkara and his political head honcho when needed. Being a good, Rajinikanth might be perfect for the role.

Rajju- Mahesh Babu

He is the son of a respectable “thekedar”. Throughout the movie, he is head-over-heels in love with Dolly and tries to woo her. Know for a good actor, Mahesh Babu seems perfect for the role.

