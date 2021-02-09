'Clarice' Trailer Review: Rebecca Breeds Looks Impressive In 'Silence Of Lambs' Spin-off

The first trailer of Clarice is out. It is a spinoff and sequel to the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs. The series is about the character of Jodie Foster which was called Clarice Starling in the original film. The show stars actors like Rebecca Breeds, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, and Lucca de Oliveira. The series will be directed by DeMane Davis Maja Vrvilo. Thomas Harris, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet have been credited as its writers. Heather Kadin and Aaron Baiers will produce the show. Cinematography is done by Glen Keenan.

Clarice Trailer Review

Clarice is set a year after the events of the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs. Clarice can be seen investigating a number of serial killers and sexual predators. However, this is not the only thing she has to look out for, she also needs to manage the politics of D.C. The trailer looks impressive and Rebecca seems like a perfect choice for the role. Clarice can still be seen dealing with the experiences of her past. Her past haunts her, but it also empowers her to start finding her voice in an environment that men rule. The series is all set to bring out the horrors of The Silence of The Lambs in a different way. Clarice arrives on CBS in the US on February 11, 2021.

The trailer also shows plenty of imagery from Jonathan Demme's 1991 masterpiece The Silence of the Lambs, which itself was based on Thomas Harris' bestselling novel of the same name. However, it also tells us that Clarice will be different from the 1991 film and will only use it as a background. Jodie Foster won an Oscar for her role in The Silence Of Lambs now let’s see how Rebecca fills in the shoes of the celebrated actor. Rebecca has also starred in very popular shows like Pretty Little Liars, Blue Water High, and The Originals. Rebecca was also a part of the Bollywood film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

