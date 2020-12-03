Is 'Bombhaat' Like 'Alita: Battle Angel'? Director Raghavendra Admits Having Feared That

Bombhaat's director Raghavendra recently marked his directorial debut with the Telugu sci-fi entertainer. He spoke about his concerns towards comparisons with foreign-language flicks as there were few examples of this genre in Tollywood. The filmmaker recalled watching the trailer of American cyberpunk action film, Alita: Battle Angel, fifteen days before beginning the shooting of Bombhaat. Raghvendra expressed how terrified he was. Here is everything that the debutant said about the new project.

Is Bombhaat just like Alita: Battle Angel?

In an interview with The News Minute, Bombhaat's director Raghavendra revealed that a few people had commented on how they found the trailer of the movie similar to Alita: Battle Angel. The filmmaker further recalled he rushed to watch Alita confirm whether it was the same as Bombhaat. However, he assured having nothing to fear as the makers had a new story to tell. Moreover, he quipped that the audience had been quite aware and trolling would be inevitable whatever they would do.

Speaking about writers’ concern regarding scientific accuracy, the filmmaker shared one thing he was clear from the beginning. He explained how there would be no logic where the drama started. The debutant revealed that he wanted to tell the story they had in mind the way they wanted to do.

The director described how subjects like robotics would only be fascinating for those interested in it if deeply explored. However, keeping all kinds of people in mind among the audience, he realised that not everybody needed to understand it. The director recalled how the state reacted when humanoid Sophia visited Hyderabad and added that they had to tell the story in a simplified manner for people to connect to it. He felt the need to strike a balance without getting much into scientific detail or jumping into it without explaining anything.

Bombhaat's plot

Bombhaat's director Raghavendra called it an emotional story. He revealed Bombhaat's plot explaining how Vicky did not know about Maya being a humanoid. But after realising the fact, he started behaving childishly and used her superpowers for different things. As his character started evolving, he focussed on fulfilling his duties. Bombhaat's release date is December 3, 2020, Thursday on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

