'BomBhaat' Teaser Showcases A Promising Tale About Love & The Dangers Of Science; Watch

Amazon Prime Video recently released BomBhaat's teaser video on YouTube. The short preview gives fans an exciting overlook of what the upcoming movie will look like. Take a look at the teaser and see how fans responded to the same.

BomBhaat teaser

The teaser is barely a minute long but is filled with romance and action-packed sequences. At the start of the teaser, a man asks, 'If humans don't have feelings, why should humans do?'. The video then jumps to romantic scenes between the actors. A wide contrast is seen right here. The video then showcases a mad scientist trying to create a human-like robot. The video is quite jumbled up and fans can only see shots of the upcoming movie. The video ends quite soon and it is mentioned in the end that the scientist is working on a project called 'Butterfly'. The trailer for the movie will release tomorrow (26th November).

Many fans liked and commented on the video. One fan added, 'Even Amazon like thrillers more like me.. good to see more thrillers from amazon'. Take a look at the fan reaction to the video:

Pic Credit: Amazon Prime Video India's YouTube

BomBhaat plot

BomBhaat is a movie about a guy who is stuck in a love triangle. He often runs out of luck and is always battling unforeseen circumstances. In his attempt to receiving the love he so long for, he gets stuck in the middle of an old 'revenge saga' between a gangster and a scientist. Both the gangster and scientist are creating something very dangerous and powerful that could destroy the world as we know it. The film is directed by Raghavendra Varma Indukuri and written by K. Raghavendra Rao and Akshay Poolla. The film will release on the OTT platform on December 3rd. The BomBhaat cast will be seen as follows:

Sai Sushanth Reddy as Vicky

Simran Chowdary as Maya

Chandini Chowdary as Chaitra

Priyadarshi as a Friend

Makrand Deshpande as Mad Scientist

Shishir Sharma as Professor Aacharya

Tanikella Bharani as Varaha Murthy

