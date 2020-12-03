'BomBhaat' Movie's Cast Boasts Of Sai Sushanth Reddy, Makrand Deshpande And More

BomBhaat is an interesting action comedy sci-fi film helmed by Raghavendra Varma Indukuri. The film is about a story of twisted love with Sci-Fi sparks and a deadly plot of revenge. A young engineer fighting his comic misfortune is caught up in an epic vengeance tale between his God the Father and the Mad Scientist seeking a powerful formula. The film released on December 03, 2020, and has already been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers for the actors' performances and the storyline. The movie is known for its plot, interesting characters, and twists and turns. Read on to know who is a part of the BomBhaat's cast below:

Bombhaat movie cast

Sai Sushanth Reddy as Vicky

In the BomBhaat cast, actor Sai Sushanth Reddy essays the role of Vicky. As seen in the trailer, the actor portrays the role of an innocent man falls in love and goes all the way to keep his better half happy. However, towards the end of the video, he is shown all bruised and beaten by the same girl who he loved. But seems like was a robot and had superpowers.

Simran Chowdary as Maya

In the film, Simran Chowdary essays the role of Maya, a sweet innocent who goes on to show her true colours in the second half of the film. As seen in the trailer, Maya seems to be having an affair with Vicky and is later seen having superpowers and goes on to destroy everything. By the looks of the trailer seems like she is involved with the Mad scientist.

Makrand Deshpande as Mad Scientist

In the cast of BomBhaat, Makrand Deshpande portrays the role of a Mad Scientist, who can go to any extent to achieve what he wants. As seen in the trailer, the actor is seen making a grand entry at an abandoned place. He goes on to transform that place into his lab and tries his several experiments. The reason for him doing all this is still unknown.

BomBhaat supporting cast

Chandini Chowdary as Chaitra

Priyadarshi as Karun

Shishir Sharma as Professor Aacharya

Tanikella Bharani as Varaha Murthy

Vineet Kumar as Dada

