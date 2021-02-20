Boruto Chapter 55 Spoilers: Naruto Reveals Sasuke Lost His Major Power Because Of Boruto

Boruto Naruto Next Generations released their new chapter on February 19 and brought in shocking revelations. The unexpected death of nine-tailed fox, Kurama because of reaching the limit while using Bayron mode shook the fans. Apart from this, fans learned that Naruto wasn't the only one who got affected by the battle. In the latter stages, it was revealed that Sasuke also lost his power. Read to know more about Boruto Chapter 55 spoilers.

Boruto Chapter 55 spoilers

In the chapter, fans will see that Sasuke who was stabbed in the eye by Boruto will lose his power. In the previous chapter, Momoshiki took control of Boruto and used him to stab Sasuke in his left-eye that has Rinnegan. Now, it is revealed in the new chapter that Sasuke can't use his Rinnegan anymore. It happens so that after defeating Isshiki, the team is now stranded in the dimension and they are unaware of the escape. The dimension proved to serve the purpose of Naruto and Sasuke to avoid fighting in the Hidden Leaf Village.

With the battle, Otsutuski's time/space teleporting is now gone given the destruction of Kawaki's Karma Seal and Momoshiki's dormancy. This is when Sasuke reveals to Boruto that he can't use his Rinnegan. Boruto is shocked to know that his mentor can't use his power and that he was the one who stabbed the eyes. To which, Sasuke tells Boruto that it isn't his fault and that everyone was prepared to die and that they should consider themselves lucky to have survived the battle.

Sasuke's Rinnegan

Fans might know how long it took for Sasuke to gain Rinnegan. Throughout Naruto: Shippuden, Naruto and Sasuke had their share of hard work and struggle to reach the stage they are in now. Sasuke awakened his Rinnegan with the help of Hagoromo Okutsuki aka Sage of Six Paths who gave him the Six Path Yin Power. This not only helped Sasuke awaken his Rinnegan but also made his bond stronger with Naruto who had the other half of Hagoromo. TIll now, adult Naruto and Sasuke were helping Boruto with his battles. It looks like in the upcoming chapters, the duo won't be able to save the day with their power.

With Naruto's Kurama death and Sasuke's visual power gone, the new chapter proves that the duo won't save the village for long. During the fast-forward of Boruto, fans got a glimpse of an adult Boruto who has awakened his power fighting with Kawaki on the ruins of Hidden Leaf Village. Fans will have to wait to see the future of Hokage's son and the powerful shinobi of the world, Naruto and Sasuke.

