Boruto Episode 187: Boruto, Konahamaru Fight A New Rasengan User, Fans Stunned

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation is taking the viewers on a rollercoaster ride, from Ao's history of entering the Kara clan to now a new Rasengan user. As the Vessel arc is coming to an end after Boruto and his team defeated Ao, a new revelation has been made. Read further to know more about the new Rasengan user.

Boruto Latest episode shows a new Rasengan user

Previously, the whole team saw a giant toad being summoned. The summoning jutsu appeared to be similar to that of Jiraiya's and Ao managed to decode it and he figured that the toad belonged to Kashin. In the latest episode, after Team 7 along with Boruto defeats Ao, Kara member Kashin Koji appears in front of them with an intention to kill them all.

In episode 187, it has been cleared that Kashin can in fact use the summoning jutsu to summon the toad. While Kashin plans to attack Boruto, Konahamaru jumps in to protect them. With the little energy that he has after the battle with Ao, Konahamaru creates a Rasengan in order to attack. Before attacking Kashin, everybody notices that he is laughing while building a Rasengan himself. Looking at Kashin creating a Rasengan, the whole team is taken aback. The clash between both the users result in an explosion while they are pushed back. This revelation will only bring more clarity to the real identity of Kashin Koji.

Since the episode aired on February 21 and is titled 'Karma', netizens have been shocked by the revelation. They took to their social media to express their emotions. Check it out.

Boruto episode 187: LOVED IT!

Konohamaru Vs Kashin Koji was great!

KARMA SCENE WAS AMAZING WITH THE NEW OST AND YUKO SANPEI'S VOICE ACTING!!!

Love that they payed respect to Ao as a shinobi... and the extra scene as usual!!

GOD I love the anime! pic.twitter.com/zOB8lHKarz — RobinUchiha (@obitouchiha1233) February 21, 2021

Kashin Koji is the best “Shinobi” in Boruto! My man fights like a part 1 character! Summoning, Sealing, Taijutsu & Ninjutsu! He put on a clinic showing the youngsters how it’s done 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KNqXzFTd4b — Issun_Ōtsutsuki 🥷🏽 (@PrinceVegeta126) February 22, 2021

Rasengan

The history of Rasengan dates back to Minato Namikaze who created it. It is a spinning ball of chakra that forms in the hands of the user. It has been passed down throughout the generation. Naruto Uzumaki was taught by Jiraya, and it took him years to master it. With the addition of Sage mode, Naruto improved and modified the Rasengan. Through Naruto, it has been passed down to his son Boruto, who learned the technique within days. The technique is known to be stronger than Chidori which is the key technique of Sasuke Uchiha.

