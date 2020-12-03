Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Girlfriend: Who Is The Reality Star Dating?

Fans were taken aback when The Real Housewives of Orange County star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 43, revealed that she was gay. The news came out on Wednesday, December 2. In an exclusive interview with GLAAD magazine, Windham-Burke proudly revealed that she likes women and is gay. She stated that she is now openly, a part of the LGBTQ+ community. The reality star revealed that it took her 42 years to finally come to terms with her sexuality. She also revealed that she is already dating a woman. Read on to find out, "Who is Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s girlfriend?”

Read | Who is Elliot Page? Here's all you need to know about the 'Umbrella Academy' actor

All about Braunwyn Windham-Burke's girlfriend

Who is Braunwyn Windham-Burke dating?

Following her interview, Windham-Burke posted a picture with her girlfriend in her Instagram stories. The woman in the picture has been identified as a woman named Kris by People Magazine. In her interview, the reality star said that she had recently met someone she was "was interested in pursuing a relationship with.” The RHOC star is still married to her husband, Sean Burke and the couple shares seven children together— Hazel, 2, Koa, 4, twins Caden and Curran, 7, Jacob, 15, Rowan, 18, and Bella, 20. Moreover, the housewife revealed that Sean and she were not planning on getting a divorce.

Source: Brauwyn Windham (Instagram)

Read | Elliot Page's wife and dancer Emma Portner is 'so proud' of him; pens heartfelt message

She revealed that the pair do not sleep in the same bedroom but live in the same house and bring up their children together. In some episodes of RHOC, the pair had spoken openly about engaging in threesomes over the years. During her interview, Braunwyn also addressed her make-out scene with Tamra Judge last season.

She confessed that she had told a producer that the kiss wasn’t an accident. Braunwyn also got candid about how she had discovered her sexuality. She added that when she had gone to the reunion last year, she started baby-stepping into her exploring her sexuality. She also started testing the waters with "my friends, my cast, my family".

Read | 'Your bravery is inspiring': Canadian PM Trudeau hails Elliot Page for 'speaking truth'

Braunwyn Windham-Burke's net worth

A report in Celebrity net worth reveals that Braunwyn Windham-Burke is an American reality television personality who has a net worth of $3 million. She is best known for starring on the reality TV series The Real Housewives of Orange County starting in 2019. The Orange County native is married to her Sean Burke and has seven children including twins. Windham Burke had joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County in season 14 of the show.

Read | Ellen Page of 'Umbrella Academy' comes out as transgender, says 'My name is Elliot'

Disclaimer: The above net worth, career earnings and salary information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Source: Braunwyn Windham-Burke (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.