Breathe Season 2: Who Is The 'bad Uncle' In The Story Of Sia And Avinash?

Breathe season 2 is an interesting thriller drama series based on a father whose love can save a life or take one. It is helmed by Mayank Sharma and produced by Abundantia Entertainment. The series is known for its intriguing plot, promising cast and gripping turns in the storyline.

Be it the trailer of Breathe: Into the Shadows or starting episodes of the web series, it is quite twisted and difficult to make out who is the villain of the story. However, even later when it is revealed, it leaves the audience in a dilemma about how is that possible. Read to know more about who is the villain of Breathe season 2.

Who is the villain in breathe season 2? (spoiler alert)

Breathe Season 2 features Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh in key roles. According to the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan is seen as a father who would go to any extent to save his daughter who has been kidnapped for months. The trailer also has some intriguing details and mysterious shots about a protagonist who guides Abhishek Bachchan to commit crimes in return for his daughter's safety.

In the web series, the starting episodes make it more mysterious about who is the villain of the story. Later, in the series, the audience gets to know that the villain of the story is Abhishek Bachchan. However, interestingly this fact is not known to his character Avinash.

According to the storyline, Abhishek Bachchan suffers from a split personality disorder and his personality is triggered due to childhood trauma. Abhishek Bachchan's split personality 'J' knows everything about him and therefore controls Avinash. On the other hand, Avinash is oblivious to the fact that he is suffering from such a disorder and therefore falls into the evil plan of his split personality. Breathe Season 2 though has a predictable end to it with Abhishek Bachchan as Avinash being sent to an asylum for treatment while 'J' is gone completely. However, seems like makers are looking forward to creating another season of the show as Breathe season 2 ends with a cliffhanger where Avinash still reflects certain characteristics of J.

Breathe Season 2 Cast

Abhishek Bachchan as Avinash Sabharwal

Nithya Menen as Abha Sabharwal

Amit Sadh as Kabir Sawant

Ivana Kaur as Siya Sabharwal

Resham Shrivardhan as Gayatri Mishra

Hrishikesh Joshi as Prakash Kamble

Shrikant Verma as Jaiprakash

Saiyami Kher as Shirley

Sunil Gupta as Tejinder Singh

