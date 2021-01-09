From Indian Vs American To Bridgerton; See The Top Memes Of The Week

Memes are one of the most interesting parts of social media that crack up netizens with its amazing humour. As there were a variety of memes forwarded and loved by the netizens in the past week, some of them grabbed the attention and made to the headlines for being so on point. Memes such as Indian Vs American behavioural differences, screaming pasta, Bridgerton, Jeffree star etc were some of the most celebrated ones on the internet last week. Let’s have a look at some of the viral memes that took over the internet in no time.

Indian Vs American memes

Indian Vs American memes sparked a storm on the internet as they were extremely hilarious and loved by the netizens. This meme trend originated on Twitter where one of the Indian Twitter users depicted a situation and a response to it by an American and added how an Indian would respond to it. As all the Indian Vs American memes were so relatable that in no time, these went viral all over the internet. Let us take a look at some of the most hilarious ones shared on the internet.

🇺🇲: *CALLING* TRING-TRING



🇮🇳: *CALLING* namaskar, hamara desh aur poora vishv aaj covid-19 ki chunauti ka samna kar raha hai...*presses #1* TRING-TRING — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) January 2, 2021

🇺🇲 : Hey, Long time no see



🇮🇳 : Aur bade log! — Yashika (@jollyy_girl) January 3, 2021

🇺🇲: What a beautiful place

🇮🇳: Lag hee nahi raha India mei hain — Soumya A (@soumyaagarwaal) January 1, 2021

🇺🇸 : I have fixed it, it was just some dust.



🇮🇳 : Iska to motherboard change karna hoga. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 2, 2021

🇱🇷 : There is a power faliure. Let me call the electricity department



🇮🇳 : Baju wale ka bhi power nahi hai, no problem. — Salman (@sals28) January 2, 2021

Bridgerton Memes

The show named Bridgerton has managed to gain a huge fan following in a short period of time. The show has hardly been streaming for about 15 days and several Bridgerton Memes have already arrived on the internet. The first season of the show involved a scene where a character, Simon, can be seen licking a spoon and as the fans loved that scene, it took no time to make Bridgerton Memes viral. Have a look at some of the most quirky ones on the internet.

#2020 got me wishing I was a spoon #BRIDGERTON

pic.twitter.com/yxgO2W3ZRI — Counting My Blessings 🇯🇲 (@imdarkbutlovely) December 30, 2020

Is there a shred of gossip you should like to share with this author? Do divulge your secrets and I shall tell you if they are worthy of my column... pic.twitter.com/CNrmoHHNKq — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 31, 2020

Eloise trying to figure out how babies are made #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/BWO3JrvxIM — Maria || cr. bridgertons⁸ (@safetyhessa) December 27, 2020

‘Screaming’ Pasta Memes

‘Screaming’ Pasta Memes went viral in no time when a Twitter shared an image of a pasta, looking like a screaming face trying to jump out of a cooking dish. When this video went viral and was loved by the netizens, it took a matter of time for them to come up with a variety of other edits of ‘Screaming’ Pasta memes. It included some of the crazy edits by netizens who perfectly edited it creating hilarious memes. Take a look at some of the funniest ones on the internet.

Never mind, i'll Someone like

Find youuuuuuuuu pic.twitter.com/wQis6pEiVU — Ángel Andrés (@2asoto) January 2, 2021

Me seeing pasta memes on my tl but not having any funny ideas to make some of my own pic.twitter.com/zActTh1l0B — Alexandre Dumbass (@bakesamosa) January 4, 2021

Just here to ruin your day. pic.twitter.com/5r6kCw0jmZ — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) January 5, 2021





‘Why Are You Dressed Like That’ Memes

‘Why Are You Dressed Like That’ memes featured this relatable question asked to every teenager before they leave the house for their get-togethers. It also involved hilarious looks of the guests at a family dinner table in front of whom the teenagers get trolled for wearing something different. Let’s see some of the best examples of these memes that cracked up the netizens.

"why are you

dressed like that" "like what" pic.twitter.com/razDRv58oe — larri (@larrayxo) January 1, 2021

"Why are you

dressed like that?" "Like what?" #WW84 pic.twitter.com/g2hjAvMbun — s h a r o n (@_intro_8) December 28, 2020

“why are you “like what?”

dressed like that?” pic.twitter.com/jEFucw1zHO — HKS (@hargunks_185) December 26, 2020



Jeffree Star memes

As the rumours about Jeffree Star and Kanye created a spark on the internet, netizens flooded Twitter with some of the most hilarious and relatable memes of them. As the number of Jeffree Star memes are increasing over time, let’s take a look at some of them.

Kanye West & Jeffree Star TWITTER MEMES COMPILATION 😂😂😂https://t.co/sPrMMsaG58 pic.twitter.com/K37bIRBcj4 — gabrielmatthew (@salasgabrielm) January 9, 2021

Jeffree star caught running out of Kanye west and Kim kardashian’s mansion pic.twitter.com/M6wV4eHUXs — baldski (@baldski15) January 6, 2021

This is the one that did it for me 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/AAF738SRTJ — rach 🧡 (@Rachellduseek) January 8, 2021

idk where to put my spicy memes so here’s a mashup of my 2 favorites #TwistedTea #KanyeWest #jeffreestar pic.twitter.com/E9QNtT2Bno — KC Kelly (@kcmaekelly) January 8, 2021

Jeffree when Kim got home pic.twitter.com/IMsukAKMxP — ⓣ ⓚ (@K_7_T7) January 7, 2021

