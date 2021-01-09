Last Updated:

From Indian Vs American To Bridgerton; See The Top Memes Of The Week

Some of the most hilarious memes such as the Indian Vs American behavioural differences, screaming pasta memes, etc made the headlines this week. Take a look.

indian vs american

Memes are one of the most interesting parts of social media that crack up netizens with its amazing humour. As there were a variety of memes forwarded and loved by the netizens in the past week, some of them grabbed the attention and made to the headlines for being so on point. Memes such as Indian Vs American behavioural differences, screaming pasta, Bridgerton, Jeffree star etc were some of the most celebrated ones on the internet last week. Let’s have a look at some of the viral memes that took over the internet in no time.

Indian Vs American memes

Indian Vs American memes sparked a storm on the internet as they were extremely hilarious and loved by the netizens. This meme trend originated on Twitter where one of the Indian Twitter users depicted a situation and a response to it by an American and added how an Indian would respond to it. As all the Indian Vs American memes were so relatable that in no time, these went viral all over the internet. Let us take a look at some of the most hilarious ones shared on the internet.

 

Bridgerton Memes

The show named Bridgerton has managed to gain a huge fan following in a short period of time. The show has hardly been streaming for about 15 days and several Bridgerton Memes have already arrived on the internet. The first season of the show involved a scene where a character, Simon, can be seen licking a spoon and as the fans loved that scene, it took no time to make Bridgerton Memes viral. Have a look at some of the most quirky ones on the internet. 

 

‘Screaming’ Pasta Memes

‘Screaming’ Pasta Memes went viral in no time when a Twitter shared an image of a pasta, looking like a screaming face trying to jump out of a cooking dish. When this video went viral and was loved by the netizens, it took a matter of time for them to come up with a variety of other edits of ‘Screaming’ Pasta memes. It included some of the crazy edits by netizens who perfectly edited it creating hilarious memes. Take a look at some of the funniest ones on the internet.


 

‘Why Are You Dressed Like That’ Memes

‘Why Are You Dressed Like That’ memes featured this relatable question asked to every teenager before they leave the house for their get-togethers. It also involved hilarious looks of the guests at a family dinner table in front of whom the teenagers get trolled for wearing something different. Let’s see some of the best examples of these memes that cracked up the netizens.


Jeffree Star memes

As the rumours about Jeffree Star and Kanye created a spark on the internet, netizens flooded Twitter with some of the most hilarious and relatable memes of them. As the number of Jeffree Star memes are increasing over time, let’s take a look at some of them. 

