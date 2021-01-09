From Indian Vs American To Bridgerton; See The Top Memes Of The Week

Quick links:
Memes are one of the most interesting parts of social media that crack up netizens with its amazing humour. As there were a variety of memes forwarded and loved by the netizens in the past week, some of them grabbed the attention and made to the headlines for being so on point. Memes such as Indian Vs American behavioural differences, screaming pasta, Bridgerton, Jeffree star etc were some of the most celebrated ones on the internet last week. Let’s have a look at some of the viral memes that took over the internet in no time.
Indian Vs American memes sparked a storm on the internet as they were extremely hilarious and loved by the netizens. This meme trend originated on Twitter where one of the Indian Twitter users depicted a situation and a response to it by an American and added how an Indian would respond to it. As all the Indian Vs American memes were so relatable that in no time, these went viral all over the internet. Let us take a look at some of the most hilarious ones shared on the internet.
🇺🇲: *CALLING* TRING-TRING— Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) January 2, 2021
🇮🇳: *CALLING* namaskar, hamara desh aur poora vishv aaj covid-19 ki chunauti ka samna kar raha hai...*presses #1* TRING-TRING
🇺🇲 : Hey, Long time no see— Yashika (@jollyy_girl) January 3, 2021
🇮🇳 : Aur bade log!
🇺🇲: What a beautiful place— Soumya A (@soumyaagarwaal) January 1, 2021
🇮🇳: Lag hee nahi raha India mei hain
🇺🇸 : I have fixed it, it was just some dust.— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 2, 2021
🇮🇳 : Iska to motherboard change karna hoga.
🇱🇷 : There is a power faliure. Let me call the electricity department— Salman (@sals28) January 2, 2021
🇮🇳 : Baju wale ka bhi power nahi hai, no problem.
The show named Bridgerton has managed to gain a huge fan following in a short period of time. The show has hardly been streaming for about 15 days and several Bridgerton Memes have already arrived on the internet. The first season of the show involved a scene where a character, Simon, can be seen licking a spoon and as the fans loved that scene, it took no time to make Bridgerton Memes viral. Have a look at some of the most quirky ones on the internet.
#2020 got me wishing I was a spoon #BRIDGERTON— Counting My Blessings 🇯🇲 (@imdarkbutlovely) December 30, 2020
pic.twitter.com/yxgO2W3ZRI
Simon: look into my eyes— 🌾 (@prodryasp) January 3, 2021
Me: #BRIDGERTON pic.twitter.com/tGMhmT11f6
Is there a shred of gossip you should like to share with this author? Do divulge your secrets and I shall tell you if they are worthy of my column... pic.twitter.com/CNrmoHHNKq— Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 31, 2020
In conclusion... #BRIDGERTON pic.twitter.com/1YgWb3gNZN— Sylvia (@SylviaObell) December 29, 2020
Eloise trying to figure out how babies are made #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/BWO3JrvxIM— Maria || cr. bridgertons⁸ (@safetyhessa) December 27, 2020
‘Screaming’ Pasta Memes went viral in no time when a Twitter shared an image of a pasta, looking like a screaming face trying to jump out of a cooking dish. When this video went viral and was loved by the netizens, it took a matter of time for them to come up with a variety of other edits of ‘Screaming’ Pasta memes. It included some of the crazy edits by netizens who perfectly edited it creating hilarious memes. Take a look at some of the funniest ones on the internet.
Close Enough.. pic.twitter.com/Mz6nF5iqxU— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) January 4, 2021
Never mind, i'll Someone like— Ángel Andrés (@2asoto) January 2, 2021
Find youuuuuuuuu pic.twitter.com/wQis6pEiVU
Me seeing pasta memes on my tl but not having any funny ideas to make some of my own pic.twitter.com/zActTh1l0B— Alexandre Dumbass (@bakesamosa) January 4, 2021
Just here to ruin your day. pic.twitter.com/5r6kCw0jmZ— Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) January 5, 2021
Raise your hands if you can hear this image. 😋 🥔#ScreamingPasta #PastaTrend #Trending pic.twitter.com/RoIsYG4KoM— EazyDiner (@eazydiner) January 7, 2021
‘Why Are You Dressed Like That’ memes featured this relatable question asked to every teenager before they leave the house for their get-togethers. It also involved hilarious looks of the guests at a family dinner table in front of whom the teenagers get trolled for wearing something different. Let’s see some of the best examples of these memes that cracked up the netizens.
“why are you— K!E (@S4NIVRS) December 28, 2020
dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/70ll3eUiso
"why are you— larri (@larrayxo) January 1, 2021
dressed like that" "like what" pic.twitter.com/razDRv58oe
“why are you— Luuh✿ (@swiftcamzz) December 31, 2020
dressed like that?” “like what?” pic.twitter.com/36jSCMgXwA
"Why are you— s h a r o n (@_intro_8) December 28, 2020
dressed like that?" "Like what?" #WW84 pic.twitter.com/g2hjAvMbun
“why are you “like what?”— HKS (@hargunks_185) December 26, 2020
dressed like that?” pic.twitter.com/jEFucw1zHO
As the rumours about Jeffree Star and Kanye created a spark on the internet, netizens flooded Twitter with some of the most hilarious and relatable memes of them. As the number of Jeffree Star memes are increasing over time, let’s take a look at some of them.
Kanye West & Jeffree Star TWITTER MEMES COMPILATION 😂😂😂https://t.co/sPrMMsaG58 pic.twitter.com/K37bIRBcj4— gabrielmatthew (@salasgabrielm) January 9, 2021
Jeffree star caught running out of Kanye west and Kim kardashian’s mansion pic.twitter.com/M6wV4eHUXs— baldski (@baldski15) January 6, 2021
This is the one that did it for me 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/AAF738SRTJ— rach 🧡 (@Rachellduseek) January 8, 2021
idk where to put my spicy memes so here’s a mashup of my 2 favorites #TwistedTea #KanyeWest #jeffreestar pic.twitter.com/E9QNtT2Bno— KC Kelly (@kcmaekelly) January 8, 2021
Jeffree when Kim got home pic.twitter.com/IMsukAKMxP— ⓣ ⓚ (@K_7_T7) January 7, 2021
