The Bridgerton Library Scene Has Captured Its Audiences; Here's What Netizens Are Saying

Bridgerton has gathered a rather large fan following ever since it was released on December 25, 2020. All 8 episodes of the show arrived on Netflix on December 25. It has only been 10 days since the show hit the platform, but the love for the show has spread across continents. Created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, the show revolves around Regency London high society in the season when debutantes are presented at court. All these youngsters are thereafter introduced and initiated into high society. Ever since the show was released, the internet is already flooding with Bridgeton memes. However, one of the scenes that have left the most vivid impact on the audiences is the library scene which plays the Taylor Swift song, Wildest Dreams in the background as the lead actors are sharing some passionate moments.

#2020 got me wishing I was a spoon #BRIDGERTON

pic.twitter.com/yxgO2W3ZRI — Counting My Blessings ðŸ‡¯ðŸ‡² (@imdarkbutlovely) December 30, 2020

Bridgerton Library scene captivates netizens

Bridgerton has a lot that fans are obsessing over it. From Gossip Girl meets Emma.-esque storyline and setting, to immaculate costumes and social events to characters that make your heart fill with warm feelings, the show is packed with everything elegant. On top of all this, there is even some mystery but nothing tops the intimate scenes featured in the show. Fans were particularly transfixed by the Bridgerton library scene, which was packed with piping-hot sexiness. The library scene was more specifically, a three-minute sex montage between newlyweds Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). It was featured in episode six of the show, Swish.

Source: Still from Bridgerton (Netflix)

Source: Still from Bridgerton (Netflix)

Bridgerton Wildest dreams scene has left many fans excited

Daphne and Simon are both in their remote estate's library. As they proceed to enjoy each others company more intimately, an all-classical violin version of Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams plays in the background. In an interview with Refinery29, Phoebe Dynevor revealed that it was the first scene she had filmed with her co-star Regé-Jean Page. She revealed that she spent six weeks rehearsing the ball sequences as well as the sex scenes, which were just as meticulously choreographed as the grand dances.

so i reached the wildest dreams bonking montage in bridgerton pic.twitter.com/a39bkMqrMi — lucy ford (@lucyj_ford) January 2, 2021

Finally got The Duke and I from the library so I can read it before watching #Bridgerton ðŸ¤—ðŸ“š Really looking forward to some gorgeous ballroom scenes ðŸ˜ — Shannon Bishop (@shannobananno) December 30, 2020

I’d like to add the library scene in Bridgerton to the queue — Penelope Featherington stan account (@lizerature_) January 2, 2021

Exactly! And the library and bee scenes *swoon*! And then we need Colin to shatter Pen’s heart before sewing it up again â¤ï¸ðŸ’” — ðŸPromenading PinnacleðŸ (@chaoticguitar) December 31, 2020

However, fans all over social media have not been able to get over the Bridgerton Wildest Dreams scene. Many were impressed by the mix of raw desire, the Duke's regular consent check-ins. People loved how willing he was to please his wife.

