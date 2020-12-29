'Bridgerton' Ending: Does Daphne Get Pregnant Despite Simon's Vow? Read Here

Netflix subscribers were in for a holiday surprise as the streaming service giant released the period drama series Bridgerton on December 25, 2020. The series created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes is based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novel series by the same name. The show follows the lives of the Bridgerton family. Bridgerton cast has several actors like Phoebe Dynevor, Rege-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey, Golda Rosheuvel, Nicola Coughlan among others.

Bridgerton on Netflix review has been mostly positive till now and the viewers are also liking the show. After watching the show, a lot of people have been curious to know about the Bridgerton ending and have been left with the question- "Does Daphne get pregnant in Bridgerton?". For all who are curious to know about Daphne in Bridgerton, here is everything you need to know about it.

Does Daphne get pregnant in Bridgerton?

Daphne and Simon get married in Bridgerton season one but the marriage is not a smooth sail for either of them. The major problem in their marriage is that Daphne wants to have children with Simon but the duke refuses it. Simon is hesitant about having children because of his vow that he made to his abusive, dying father so that their bloodline ends with him.

In a controversial scene in episode 6 of Bridgerton, Daphne holds Simon’s body against her and forces him to inseminate her after learning the real reason why he can’t have kids. However, she learns in the next episode that she is not pregnant. Later in the show, Daphne gets to know about Simon’s vow to his father and starts to understand why he is so hesitant about having children.

Simon and Daphne then share an emotional moment towards the Bridgerton ending and Simon ultimately decides to abandon his vow to never have children. At the Bridgerton ending, Simon and Daphne welcome their first child. This means that even though the viewers did not get to see Daphne being clearly pregnant, she still got pregnant and welcomed her child with Simon towards the ending of season 1. Fans are now waiting for the second season of the show to see more of this drama unfold.

