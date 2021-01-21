What Time Does 'Blown Away' Season 2 Release On Netflix? Know All About Canadian Series

Blown Away is a popular television series that premiered on the Canadian channel named Makeful. The show was instantly picked up by Netflix and premiered on the platform on July 12, 2019. People who are fans of competition television shows would be interested in binge-watching this show which is based on the art of glassblowing. The first season released with 10 episodes and was produced by Marblemedia. The whole series was filmed in Canada itself. The makers of this TV show recently announced about its second season that is arriving on Netflix on January 22, 2021. Read on to know about what time does Blown Away season 2 release on Netflix?

ALSO READ| Mira Rajput Shares Stunning Selfie From Goa Vacay With Hubby Shahid Kapoor; See Pic

What time does Blown Away season 2 release on Netflix?

Blown Away season 2 release is scheduled for January 22, 2021. Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight of the release date according to pacific time. This means that the Blown Away season 2 release time can be expected to be the same i.e. at midnight of Friday, January 22, 2021.

The show can be streamed within a few hours from now on the streaming giant. Indian subscribers can stream Blown Away season 2 on Netflix from 1.30 PM Friday. The British audience can watch Blown Away series from 8 AM on Friday while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 PM onwards. As per Eastern Time, Blown Away season 2 will be available to watch at 3 AM on January 22, 2021. One can also turn on the notification to get an update about Blown Away season 2 on Netflix.

ALSO READ| Who Is Omar Sy's Wife? Learn More About The Star Of Netflix's 'Lupin'

Blown Away season 2 series

The Canadian show Blown Away showcases how talented glassblowing artists take part in this grilling competition to win $60,000 as a prize. The trailer of Season 2 shows that the makers have levelled up the difficulty level for the contestants. This season will also have 10 glassblowers like the first season. While Nick Utas, who is a former Big Brother U.S. contestant and a Youtuber, will be hosting the show. Katherine Gray, who is an artist as well as a professor, will be the chief judge.

The show will also have guest judges in each episode who'll be giving their expert analysis on the glass art created by the contestants. The winner of the show gets an artist residency at the Corning Museum of Glass. For the unversed, Glassblowing is a technique of glass-forming where molten glass is inflated using a blowpipe. Thus a person who blows the glass to give it the desired form is called glassblower.

ALSO READ| Know Details Of 'Aashiqui' Actor Anu Aggarwal's Life, Career And More

ALSO READ| The Idhun Chronicles Season 2 Ending Explained: Would Jack & Kirtash Join Resistance?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.