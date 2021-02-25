Tekashi 6ix9ine Reveals He Lost 60 Lbs In 6 Months; Check Out His Transformation Pics!

Tekashi 6ix9ine took to Instagram in order to reveal a series of photos and videos through which the artist had documented his weight loss journey, during which he shed off approximately 60 pounds. Tekashi 6ix9ine's transformation post sees the actor flaunting his oversized midriff. The post below features a still of his tattooed torso post-Tekashi 6ix9ine's weight loss. The carousel Instagram post can be found below as well as in the list of Tekashi 6ix9ine's photos and videos on Instagram.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's transformation post:

In certain sections of the post, the rapper can be seen engaging in a conversation with the individual in charge of operating the camera while some saw him spending some quality time with himself in his car. The above post was accompanied by a rather elaborate post regarding his fitness journey. Through the same, which the rapper intended on inspiring his fans to take control of their own lives and focus on themselves irrespective of what life throws at them.

'In life, everyone needs a break'

The text that accompanies the post above reads, "“Hey guysss………. SO the real reason I LEFT Instagram and MUSIC for 6 months is because in September I was the biggest I ever got .. I weighed 204 pounds and I was kinda going through a lot in life and I was just constantly eating and eating…… I told myself to put the music to the side and focus on myself and here I am today 60 pounds lighter at 140 … ALL THIS TO SAY … – IN LIFE everyone needs a break, in the chaos of everything that is going on in your life.”

As far as his current professional commitments are concerned, the rapper himself or his representatives are yet to release anything in connection to the same. Tekashi 6ix9ine's most recent musical release, titled, "TattleTales" went on to secure the #2 spot on the Billboard's 200 list shortly after its release last year. More details regarding Tekashi's projects will be revealed as and when they are made available.

