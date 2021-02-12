'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Renewed For Eighth And Final Season; Makers Share A Heartfelt Note

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is all set to bid adieu to the fans soon. After a successful run of seven seasons, the series will end post the upcoming eighth and final season. The official Twitter account of Brooklyn Nine-Nine shared a statement by producer Dan Goor about show's final season. Check out the tweet below:

"The way I see it, if this is to be our last ride then let us go out in a blaze of glory." pic.twitter.com/HBVVV5cRJc — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 11, 2021

Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's features a bunch of adorable characters like Jake Peralta (played by Andy Samberg), Amy Santiago (played by Melissa Fumero), Rosa Diaz (played by Stephanie Beatriz), Charles Boyle (played by Joe Lo Truglio), Captain Raymond Holt (played by Andre Braugher), among others. The antics of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast at the precinct are filled with dry humour and sarcasm. The adventures they have in their personal life are shown with interesting anecdotes throughout the series.

The series is about a number of oddball detectives at the fictional 99th precinct. The behind the scenes videos shared on the social media account of the show reveals that the cast and crew have had immense fun while shooting the series.

About Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8

The seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine concluded on April 23, 2020. Since then the fans have been eagerly waiting for the next season. News of the show's renewal brought joy to the fans and the cast alike! Brooklyn's Nine-Nine's previous season ended with a hilarious episode around the birth of Jake and Amy's baby. Amy gave birth to a baby boy at the precinct itself because of an emergency that forced her to stay indoors.

It will be indeed interesting to see how Brooklyn Nine-Nine's last season takes the story ahead towards its culmination. Jake and Amy adjusting to parenthood along with their work in the police force will be something to look forward to. Fans are also curious to see whether the beloved queen of sarcasm, Gina Linetti will a comeback to the show or not.

Interestingly, Brooklyn Nine-Nine initially ended its run after five seasons when it was cancelled at Fox before NBC picked it up for new seasons.

