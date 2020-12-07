Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Andy And Imran Khan's Jai Compared, Netflix Asks Who Did It Better

With the ongoing pandemic and theatres being closed and people choosing to stay indoors, Netflix's shows have come to the rescue for every cinema lover and people who like to binge-watch shows. Netflix recently shared a comparison video between similar scenes from the American comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Bollywood film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Read on to know more about the comparison scene and comments on the post.

Netflix asks, "Who did it better"?

Netflix India recently took to its Instagram page and shared two videos, one from the hit American comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine and another one from the Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza starrer Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. The first video showed Jake Peralta, played by Andy Samberg, sitting on a horse and saying, "you know, I'm up here, I now realize I don't know how to ride a horse". The second video featuring Imran Khan had him sitting on a horse as well and saying, "Ab samajh mein aaya, sapne mein dad nahi the, main tha". Post saying these lines, both the characters ride away on their horses. Netflix put these two videos, asking who did it better and captioned it, "NO, YOU CAN'T SAY BOTH." You can see the post here.

The comments section had people divided over the two actors. While some followers were firm about Jake being the better one, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na fans were quick to support Imran Khan's Jai as well. A user wrote, "You cannot make me choose between Jake Peralta and Jai Singh Rathore", while another one commented a witty line that said, "Team Jay-ke". Netflix's followers even asked about the release date of season 7 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix in the comments. You can see some of the comments here.

A few days ago, Netflix India shared a still from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. The image had Imran Khan's character Jai along with his friends trying to cheer up an upset Aditi, portrayed by Genelia D'Souza. The group of friends can be seen singing and playing fake instruments. Netflix posted this image and asked its fans to guess the band's name and give wrong answers only.

Image Credits: Imran Khan Official and softsamberg Instagram account

