Netflix's Stream Fest: 5 Comedy Shows And Movie To Binge Watch This Weekend

Netflix's stream fest hosted by the streaming platform allows non-subscribers to use the service for free. The fest takes place on December 5 and 6. This means Netflix will be free for two days. The viewers can sign in with their name, email or phone number and stream the shows for free. Here are the top 5 comedy shows and movies that you can binge-watch during Netflix's stream fest. Take a look at the list below.

Best movies on Netflix in the comedy genre

1. Johnny English Reborn

Directed by Oliver Parker, Johnny English Reborn is a rib-tickling movie. The film stars Rowan Atkinson in the leading role along with Dominic West, Gillian Anderson, Rosamund Pike, Daniel Kaluuya, Richard Schiff, Pik Sen Lim and many others. The film revolves around the life of a spy Johnny English who returns from Tibet, after sharpening his skills in martial arts, to protect the Mozambique president.

2. The Christmas Chronicles

The Christmas Chronicles is based on the life of two children Kate and Teddy who meet Santa Claus. They join Santa on his mission to distribute presents everywhere. However, things take an ugly turn after Santa's sleigh meets with an accident and he loses all the gifts. The film is directed by Clay Kaytis and stars Kurt Russell, Darby Camp, Judah Lewis, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and many others.

Best series on Netflix in comedy genre

3. Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

The latest release on Netflix, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag is a romantic-comedy series. It stars Swara Bhasker in the leading role who is joined by Dolly Singh, Ravi Patel, Varun Thakur, Mona Ambegaonkar and Girish Kulkarni. Bhaag Beanie Bhaag is co-created by Neel Shah and Ravi Patel. The plot follows the life of a young comedian who ditches her mediocre life to pursue her true love, stand-up comedy.

4. Big Mouth

This animated series follows the life of teenage friends who are now entering adulthood. It focuses mainly on the horrors and wonders that teenagers face while entering the phase of puberty. The series features the voices of Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen.

5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Created by Daniel J Goor and Michael Schur, the series captures the rib-tickling relationship between detective Jake Peralta and his commanding officer Captain Ray Holt. The series features Andy Samberg as Jake and Andre Braugher as Captain Holt. The rest of the cast includes Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker.

