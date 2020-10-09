Enjoyed Watching 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'? Here's Watchlist Curated Just For You

The American comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been acclaimed by critics for its cast. The seven-season series has earned a huge fandom. The series, created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, has received more than 8.4 ratings on IMDb based on the review of around 208k viewers. If you have completed the series and looking for something similar, here is a list of shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine that are light-hearted and can give a good laugh to you. Check out the list below.

Shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Medical Police

This 2020-release has almost all the elements that make it similar to Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The Netflix show has action, guns, missions and hilarity. The series follows a duo of American doctors, who are recruited by a government agency to discover a new and deadly virus in Brazil. Interestingly, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s popular criminal Doug Judy (Craig Robinson) is also playing a pivotal character in it.

The Good Place

Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans might appreciate The Good Place, which is created by Mike Shur. Similar to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the show has numerous relatable jokes, absurd situations, and ridiculous characters. The four-season series, which is available on Netflix, follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) who arrives in heaven by mistake and tries to hide her bad behaviour and misdeeds in an effort to stay there.

READ | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's' Cast Is All Praises Of Vanessa Bayer For Her Role As Debbie Fogle

Veronica Mars

For those who enjoy Brooklyn Nine-Nine for its blend of crime and comedy, Veronica Mars could be a good option for them. The show has been described as "a mystery wrapped in a comedy inside a teen drama". The four-season series is set in a rich fictional town of California and follows Veronica Mars, played by Kristen Bell, as she follows her father's footsteps to become a private investigator throughout high school and college.

READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine Vs CID: Character Breakdown For Its Indian Version

Reno 911

Reno 911, which released in 2003, comes quite close to B99 as it revolves around a similar premise, which is cops, solving crimes with a twist of comedy. The series has seven seasons and you can watch it on streaming platform Voot. Interestingly, the show has 7.9 ratings on IMDb.The series is a direct satire of the iconic Fox Broadcasting Company reality legal series Cops.

READ | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Makers Might Incorporate A COVID-19 Theme In The Upcoming Season

Chuck

Chuck is a blend of workplace, action, crime, and comedy. The five-season show narrates the life of Chuck (Zachary Levi), who works as a computer tech for a retail outlet. His world turns upside down after he receives an encoded email from an old friend working for the CIA. After that, Chuck has top-secret intelligence downloaded into his brain and things change fast as he enters the undercover world of espionage.

READ | Terry Crews Says 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Scraped 4 Episodes After George Floyd’s Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.