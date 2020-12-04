Netflix Shares Picture Of 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' Gang Jamming, Asks 'wrong Answers Only'

With the ongoing pandemic and theatres being closed and people choosing to stay indoors, Netflix's shows have come to the rescue for every cinema lovers and people who like to binge-watch shows. Netflix recently shared a photo of the cast of Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and asked their Instagram followers to guess the name of the band which resulted in hilarious answers. Read on to know more about it.

Netflix asks fans to give wrong answers only

Netflix India recently took to its Instagram page and shared a still from the superhit film, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. The image had Imran Khan's character Jai along with his friends trying to cheer up an upset Aditi, portrayed by Genelia D'Souza. The group of friends can be seen singing and playing fake instruments. Netflix posted this image and asked its fans to guess the band's name but the condition was to write wrong answers only. You can see the post here.

The followers did not disappoint as some of the answers given by them were hilarious. One user wrote, "Pappu Band", while another called them the "Gaane tu ya gaane na band". Other followers wrote Vengaboys, One direction and one user even called them BTS. The post got more than 700 comments. You can read some of the comments here.

What to watch on Netflix?

Netflix has officially announced that it will kick off its much-awaited StreamFest in India on December 5. This 48-hour fest will commence on December 5 from 12.01 am and will end on 6 Dec at 11.59 pm. According to Netflix, anyone in India can watch any movie, series, or documentary for free during this fest. Netflix's shows have major popularity among fans and the streaming platform releases new series and films every now and then.

The most well-known shows and movies to have released on Netflix recently are Ludo, The Queen's Gambit, Stranger Things, Sacred Games, Narcos, Indian Matchmaking, Money Heist, and dark among many others.

