Brooklyn Nine-Nine Fame Terry Crews Lands In Controversy After 'Black Supremacy' Tweet

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews recently faced backlash on Twitter after he tweeted about the Black Lives Matter protest, saying it will turn into a protest about Black Supremacy. The tweet soon became controversial and netizens quickly expressed their feelings towards the same. Read on to know more details:

Terry Crews faces backlash on Twitter

Recently, actor Terry Crews took to his social media handle and tweeted about the Black Lives Matter protest. Crews has been actively raising his voice and has been seen calling for a change. In his tweet, he talked about how without white people involved in the protest it will be a protest about Black Supremacy. According to the tweet, the actor clearly wanted white people to get involved in the protests too but it backfired. Here is the tweet:

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth.



Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

This tweet by Terry Crews went viral and people all over the internet started reacting to it. Not everyone was fine with the idea of Black Supremacy and involving white people. Some Twitterati talked about how “black supremacy does not exist” and that there is no history of black people killing and enslaving or making laws “to instil power” for over 400 years and for generations. Netizens also mentioned that Black people just want justice and equality.

Black supremacy dont exist. There is no history of our people killing, enslaving, and making laws to instill power for 400 years for generations — izzy. (@TheBronzeStatue) June 7, 2020

"You're lucky Black people just want equality and not revenge."



Black supremacy is NOT a thing because our greatness is not dependent or built on the subjugation of other races. We can be great in concert with another's greatness. We dont need to put knees on ANYONE'S neck. — Yori // Alicia (@AnAmazingFeat) June 7, 2020

Another Twitter user talked about how there are still some black people with platforms who are trying to make white people feel good. People started saying that such tweets are just to make white people more comfortable. People on the internet also posted photos that stated the meaning of the term “Supremacy” and stated that black people have a history of suffering, not a history of oppressing.

Ok, since we OBVIOUSLY are unaware that words actually mean things.



Black folks do not have a history of prolonged, cruel and unjust control over ANYTHING.



As I said before we dont need to oppress to be great. We dont WANT to be a supreme ruler, we just wanna be able to BE. pic.twitter.com/Wlzbs0laM2 — Yori // Alicia (@AnAmazingFeat) June 8, 2020

“creates Black supremacy” 🙄. Purpose of this statement was to make white folk comfortable. — SuperShelley🖤 (@Shelley514) June 7, 2020

People on the internet also talked about how police misconduct is not just limited to people dying. There are other instances too that go unnoticed on a large scale. Black Lives Matters protest is an anti-racial protest against the injustice faced by the black community. This protest spread like a wildfire after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, who has been removed from the service.

