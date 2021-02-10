Valentine's Day 2021: Upcoming Movies And Series To Add To Your Watchlist

Valentine's Day 2021 is just around the corner and, if you don't have plans or a significant other to make plans with, fear not. For here's our list of the latest releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and more to add to your Valentine's Day watchlist. This list will help you figure out the movies and tv shows that will release just before Valentine's Day 2021, which means you can then decide if you want to watch the new releases on V-Day or not. Here's our list below:

Latest releases on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Crashh

Crashh is an upcoming Hindi web series starring Rohan Mehra, Anushka Sen, Aditi Sharma, Kunj Anand, and Zain Imam in lead roles. The series revolves around the story of four separated siblings. A fateful accident in the year 2000 separated the four siblings and the show explores their journey back to each other. Crashh's release is set for February 14, 2021. The series is created and directed by Kushal Zaveri for Ekta Kapoor's video on demand platform ALTBalaji and Zee5.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

To All the Boys: Always and Forever is an upcoming American teen romantic comedy film starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. The film is a sequel to To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and the third and final instalment in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before film series. Netflix's official description for the film is, "As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips leads her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation." It is set to release on Netflix on February 12, 2021.

Kabaad - The Coin

Kabaad - The coin portrays the blind race for money and wealth where the main characters want money, riches, to have fun and just that. They do not care how the money comes in just as long as it does. The film stars Vivaan Shah, Zoya Afroz, Abhishek Bajaj, Yashashri Masurkar, Atul Srivastava and more. The film is set to release on February 13, 2021, on Voot.

Live Telecast

Live Telecast is an upcoming Tamil horror web series about a TV crew adamant on creating a superhit show, only to realise that they are trapped in a house with supernatural problems. Disney+ Hotstar's official description for the upcoming show is, "TV show director Jenifer Matthew will do anything to win the TRP game, and a supposedly haunted house in a sleepy hill station may just be her golden ticket". The character of Jenifer Matthew will be played by Kajal Sharma and the series is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on February 12, 2021.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is a science fiction romantic comedy-drama film that stars Kathryn Newton, Kyle Allen, Jermaine Harris, Anna Mikami, Josh Hamilton, Cleo Fraser, and Jorja Fox. The film's premise revolves around a time loop that will teach its teen protagonists to accept life’s little gifts and major detours. This light fantasy for the young-adult crowd holds many sequences that sparkle and shine. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 12, 2021.

