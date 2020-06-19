Bulbbul Netflix Cast: See The List Of Actors In This Upcoming Netflix Movie

Just five days ahead of its release, Netflix on Friday released a trailer of Anushka Sharma’s latest production Bulbbul. As the trailer of the horror film begins, two children are seen sitting while one of them narrates a story of a demon-woman to the other one. In the clip, it can be seen that the child is seen giving a brief description of the evil. The trailer also features the same visuals complementing the story. As the trailer proceeds further, it seems like the movie revolves around social evils like child marriage. However, the rest of the trailer is surrounded by a mystery, supernatural events, and an edgy narrative.

Bulbbul Cast:

Tripti Dimri

The trailer of the Anushka Sharma’s first Netflix production opens with a child bride hearing the story of Bulbbul, who is a demon-woman. The child then grows up to be a mysterious woman played by Tripti Dimri. Tripti is known for playing the lead role in the 2018 released film Laila Majnu, in which she played the role of Laila.

Avinash Tiwary

Reportedly, Avinash is playing the role of Bulbbul’s husband. The actor is known for portraying the character of Majnu in the film Laila Majnu and web-series Ghost Stories. For the film Laila Majnu, which marked his debut film, the actor underwent a major physical transformation for the role and received critical acclaim for his performance.

Rahul Bose

Apart from the leading pair, Rahul Bose will also be seen in a supporting role. Rahul is a well-known actor, director, screenwriter and social activist. The actor has appeared in many Bengali films and now is going to be a part of Netflix’s series. The actor has also appeared in Hindi films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam, Jhankaar Beats, and many more.

Parambrata Chatterjee

Parambrata Chattopadhyay will also be seen in a supporting cast in the Bulbbul. Parambrata is a popular actor, director, producer, and TV personality, who has mainly worked in the Bengali films. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Kahaani, which also featured Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Paoli Dam

Hate Story fame actor Paoli Dam will also be seen portraying the role of supporting actor in the film Bulbbul. Paoli started her career with the Bengali television serial Jibon Niye Khela in the year 2003 and rose to fame with Bengali film Chatrak. In the year 2012, she made her Bollywood debut with Hate Story and later, also appeared in Vikram Bhatt’s Ankur Arora Murder Case, which was directed by Sohail Tatari.

