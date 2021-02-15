Will There Be A Season 2 Of 'Buried By The Bernards'? Read Details Here

Netflix recently greeted their subscribers with another unique reality show, Buried by the Bernards. The series revolves around a funeral business. However, the catch about the series is that it is a funny reality show featuring the hilarious Bernard family. They became the hot topic of discussion on social media when their funeral parlour commercial went viral in 2017. Buried by the Bernards on Netflix has been received well by the viewers across the world. As the first season has released just now, fans of the show are already curious to know if there will be a second season of Buried by the Bernards.

Will there be a season 2 of Buried by the Bernards?

According to a report by commmercialappeal.com, friends, family and people from across the country of The Bernards family are reaching out to them ever since season 1 released and have described their favourite episodes too. Deja Bernard shared that he recently had three messages from people overseas who told him that they have already binge-watched the entire first season of the show and they are looking forward to the Buried by the Bernards season 2.

Talking about the second season of the show, Ryan Bernard mentioned that they enjoyed making the first season but they are not sure about the second season yet. There has been no official announcement regarding Buried by the Bernards season 2 from Netflix yet. The first season of the show ends on a heart-warming note and does not leave any loose ends in the plot. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that the show will be renewed for a second season.

Buried by the Bernards on Netflix

Buried by the Bernards released the first season on February 12, 2021. The plot of the show follows the life of Ryan Bernard who is the owner of R. Bernard Funeral Services and his other family members. The show features some of the most interesting and funny characters like his two daughters, Deja and Raegan, uncle Kevin and the sassy mother Debbie. Here is a look at the Buried by the Bernards season 1 trailer.

