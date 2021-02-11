What Time Does 'Buried By The Bernards' Release On Netflix? Know All Details

It is not every day that we get to see a reality show on funeral businesses. Buried by the Bernards follows the hilarious Bernard family, who were responsible for a viral funeral parlour commercial in 2017. The ad went onto bagging spots on numerous talk shows for being the highlight of the year, which eventually got them their Netflix special. Let's find out Buried by the Bernards release date and time.

Also Read - All My Friends Are Dead Movie Review: Twitterati Give Thumbs Down To Netflix's Dark Comedy

Also Read - 'Space Sweepers' Review: Netizens Call Netflix Film 'brilliant' And 'most Wonderful Thing'

What time does Buried by the Bernards release on Netflix?

Buried by the Bernards is premiering on Friday, February 12, 2021. The reality show follows the life of Ryan Bernard, the owner of the R. Bernard Funeral Services, and his daughters, Deja and Raegan, who oddly want nothing to do with the services. As seen from the trailer, the show will introduce a number of unique characters like the lovable uncle Kevin and the sassy mother Debbie. The viewers will also get a peek inside the funeral home and what goes into it. Netflix has been consistently teasing viewers with a bunch of previews that leaves them asking for more. In one of the previews, Ryan's daughters were seen setting up a dating profile for their grandmother. Though in on the plan, granny Debbie comes prepared with a condition that she can only be hooked up with a rich guy who owns a private jet.

During their interview with TV Insider, the family spoke extensively on how it feels to not have a regular or a conventional job. Deja revealed that she looks at it as entrepreneurship and is happy to be serving families with her own family beside her. The family then proceeded to explain what the viewers can expect from the show. Kevin said that though they have their moments of disagreements and throwing jabs, they ultimately find their ways to each other and get the job done together. Expect loud fights and drama but with a sweet reunion at the end of the day. Deja said that it might look like they're acting but they really aren't.

Check out the commercial that started it all -

Also Read - What Time Does 'To All The Boys Always And Forever' Release On Netflix?

Also Read - What Time Does 'Hate By Dani Rovira' Release On Netflix? Know All Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.