Shia LaBeouf Was Dating Sia And FKA Twigs While He Was Still Married, Reveals Sia

Shia LaBeouf is one of the most controversial names in the Hollywood industry. The actor has once again found himself in the middle of a controversy after Sia claimed that Shia LaBeouf was dating her and FKA Twigs while he was still married. She has also accused him of conning her into an adulterous relationship. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Sia made the shocking revelations about the Transformers actor. Here is a look at what she had to say about it.

Sia talks about Shia LaBeouf and their relationship

Singer Sia had once again opened up about her relationship with Shia LaBeouf. She had first revealed about her relationship while showing her support to FKA Twigs’ lawsuit in now-deleted tweets. In her recent interview, Sia mentioned that Shia LaBeouf was using the same lines on her as well as FKA Twigs. Both of the singers thought that they were the only person dating him. However, when they talked to each other, they got to know about the real situation.

Sia further mentioned that both of them thought they were singly dated him but that was not the case and he was still married at that time. She also added that she did not know that he was still married to actor Mia Goth at that time. Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth filed for divorce in October 2018. Sia added he said he wanted to marry her and live a sober life. Despite all this, Sia shared that she feels like she is always going to love him because he is such a sick puppy.

About Sia and Shia LaBeouf

Sia has said that Shia LaBeouf was never physically abusive to her, but he misled her. According to a report by Daily Mail, Sia and Shia LaBeouf have known each other for years. The duo was in the news in 2015 when Shia LaBeouf featured in her music video for the song Elastic Heart in flesh-coloured underpants. Sia was previously married to Eric Lang for two years. According to a report by HITC.com, she was then in a relationship with JD Samson. However, Sia's boyfriend and she had split up after a short span of time. She is currently not dating anyone.

FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf

The timeline of Sia’s relationship with Shia LaBeouf is not known but FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf were dating for less than a year before parting ways in May 2019. FKA Twigs had filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf last year and had accused him of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. Sia had then shown her support to FKA Twigs by tweeting, 'I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single'.

