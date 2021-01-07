Trailer Of K Variety Series 'Busted' Season 3 Out Now; Check Out

The Netflix original Korean show Busted! is releasing its third and final season on the streaming platform on January 22, 2021. The trailer for the third season was finally released on YouTube, yesterday on January 6, 2021, and fans are excited for the show to arrive.

The trailer of Busted! Season 3 releases

Netflix is soon to release the third and final season of Busted on January 22, 2021. The trailer of the show made it to YouTube yesterday on January 6, 2021, and fans are excited to see the detectives back at work. The cast will be seeing Yoo Jae Suk in the titular role once again, along with Kim Jong Min, Park Min Young, EXO's Sehun, and Kim Se Jung. The antagonist Lee Seung Gi from Season 2 and Lee Kwang Soo, who was the betrayer in season 1 is to come back in the upcoming season so as to reveal unfold the twisted plot of the Busted! Universe.

The season three of the show is finally releasing after a long wait since the second season was released in November 2019. Busted! was the very first K-Variety web-series by the streaming platform and has been widely loved and acclaimed through its seasons. The first season was released on May 4, 2018, and ran through June 1, 2018, with two episodes being released each week.

While the first season was still on, on May 30, 2018, the makers announced in a press release that the show as getting a second season which had all its 10 episodes released at once on November 8, 2019. In February 2020, the streaming platform shared the news that the show’s third season is finally in the making and will make it to the platform in January 2021. The show, which is co-produced by Netflix and production company SangSang, disclosed two weeks prior to the release of season 3, that this will be the final season.

