'Stranger Things' Season 4's Sneak-peek Shows What Goes On Behind The Camera; Check Out

Netflix’s supernatural American drama, Stranger Things was in the early stages of shooting the fourth season of the show when Netflix suspended filming and television production on March 13, 2020, due to the global pandemic. But, there has been news that a tentative date for resuming the shooting of Stranger Things has been decided and the show is preparing to go back to production. Even though fans have not been able to binge-watch the supernatural television drama for a long time, the team of Stranger Things season 4 makes sure to give the audience a sneak-peak into the behind-the-scenes of the series. Read further ahead to know about the Stranger Things season 4 teasers and more.

Stranger Things season 4 behind the scenes

Recently, on November 7, 2020, the social media team of Stranger Things season 4 took to its official Instagram handle in order to give fans a sneak peek into what goes on behind the cameras. They shared a series of polaroid pictures of the Stranger Things cast, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, and Joe Keery chilling in between takes. The caption for these bunch of pictures read, “caught ‘em between takes. they told me to tell you happy #strangerthingsday”.

Stranger Things is created by Matt and Ross Duffer. It is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. The twin brothers, Matt and Ross Duffer also serve as the writers, directors, executive producers and showrunners on the show, alongside its executive producer/director Shawn Levy and executive producer Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and executive producer Iain Paterson.

At the end of Stanger Things season 3, following the explosion, aimed at destroying the Soviet lab to the Upside Down deep under the new Starcourt Mall, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) is seen taking her sons (Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) out of the Indiana town in order to start a new life. There is a huge jump in the geographical angle of the show in the final scene. This takes place in the far Eastern end of the USSR where guards are feeding a prisoner to an imprisoned Demogorgon, but “not the American”.

