Camp Cretaceous' Featured Actor Paul-Mikel Williams As Darius & Kausar Mohammed As Yaz

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is an animated action-adventure series which started in the year 2020. The plot of this film revolves around six teenage kids who are on a quest to survive a dinosaur attack which has created a ruckus on the island. The series has been created by Zack Stentz and is being loved for good animation and storyline. Here is a look at the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 cast which carried the voice-over part of the series well.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous cast

1. Paul-Mikel Williams as Darius

Paul-Mikel Williams plays the role of Darius Bowman in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. He is a child actor who has left a lasting impression on the film industry at a young age. He is known for his role in shows like Westworld and The 15:17 to Paris and films like Streetlights.

2. Sean Giambrone as Ben

In Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Sean Giambrone is seen as Ben Pincus. He is a young actor who has worked in various animated films and series. He is remembered for his work in Ralph Breaks the Internet and Solar Opposites, amongst others.

3. Kausar Mohammed as Yaz

Kausar Mohammed plays the role of Yasmina Fadoula in the adventure series. She is an Asian actor who is born in California. She has been seen in various films like What Men Want and Speechless, amongst others.

4. Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn

Jenna Ortega is seen playing Brooklynn in the animated show. She is an actor from California who has worked in various shows and films. She is remembered for her role in Elena of Avalor and Stuck in the Middle.

5. Ryan Potter as Kenji

Ryan Potter is seen as Kenji Kon in the series. He is a celebrated actor and director who was born in the United States and raised in Tokyo. He is remembered for his role in films and shows like Big Hero 6, Titan, and Supah Ninjas.

6. Raini Rodriguez as Sammy

Raini Rodriguez is playing the role of Sammy Gutierrez in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. She is a young actor from Texas who has often been appreciated for her roles in shows and films. Her work in films like When Marnie Was There and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 has gained appreciation from fans and critics alike.

7. Jameela Jamil as Roxie

Jameela Jamil plays the pivotal role of Roxie in this series. She is an actor and model who is also known for her writing skills. The London-based artist is known for her work in films like How to Build a Girl and Harley Quinn.

8. Glen Powell as Dave

Glen Powell plays Dave in the adventure drama show. He is an artist from Texas who has worked in around 50 films and shows. He is remembered for his roles in films like The Expendables 3 and Hidden Figures, amongst others.

9. Roger Craig Smith as the announcer

Roger Craig Smith plays the short yet pivotal role of the emergency announcer in the show. He is an actor who has played supporting and leading characters in more than 290 entertaining pieces. His work in shows like Avengers Assemble and Amphibia are much-liked by the audiences.

10. James Arnold Taylor as Eddie

James Arnold is seen playing Eddie in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. He is an actor from California who has worked in more than 250 films, shows, and video games in his acting career. He is known for his role in films like TMNT and Ratchet & Clank, amongst others.

