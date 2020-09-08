Good News: Pet Parents Unite With Dogs; Boy Climbs Wall Like Spider-man; 5 Great Stories

While the challenges of this year don’t seem to end, people are coping up ways to find the ‘gloom in the doom’ from viral social media posts and kind gestures. Since the beginning of this year, unforeseen circumstances of a pandemic, protests, natural disasters have fortunately also paved the way for several inspirational and uplifting incidents. There’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days while also facing the constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene.

To dial down on the ‘negativity’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as cheerful. From baby chef eating cookie ingredients to an emotional video of pet parents uniting with dogs in Beirut, these are five best from today.

Baby chef can't stop eating cookie ingredients

Having a popular Instagram page called 'littlechefcade', two-year-old baby's mother share a video of him cooking with his grandmother and it has gone viral for being "too adorable" as the baby can be seen constantly eating up the ingredients. The cute video is being deemed hilarious because any time nana turned away, the baby chef can be seen snucking his sticky fingers into the bowl to grabbing the ingredients required to make the cookies. At an instance, he even grabbed a handful of sugar or a whole stick of butter.

Emotional video of pet parents uniting with dogs in Beirut

An overly emotional video about pet owners reuniting with their beloved dogs in Beirut has left the internet teary-eyed. Shared on Facebook earlier this month, the short video shows owner reuniting with their pooches following the horrendous explosion that flattened the Lebanese capital. At least 300,000 people have been rendered homeless by the explosion, with most of them getting separated from their pets.

Bear waves at zoo visitors to get food

A short video showing a bear waving to fetch food has left internet amused. Shared by Odisha Based IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the eight-second video clip shows a brown bear sitting on stairs leading to a waterbody in its enclosure. As the clip progresses, the giant animal could be seen waving at ‘somebody’ who then feeds him.

Bear looking for friends to have a beer... pic.twitter.com/z4Rxjqq8ob — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 7, 2020

Man spins 5 footballs while lying on couch

A video of a man showing off his incredible skills of balancing five footballs at the same time has taken the internet by storm. Originally shared by Instagram user ‘RyuTricks’, the clip grabbed attention after being shared on Instagram’s official profile. From ‘awesome’ to ‘amazing’, netizens just couldn’t stop gushing over his incredible ‘crazy skillz’.

Kanpur boy climbs walls Like Spider-Man

A video of a seven-year-old boy climbing walls like the Marvel superhero character Spider-Man went viral on social media. Kanpur's Spider boy Yasharth Singh Gaur, is a class three student, who can climb walls with all ease after getting inspired by the 'Spider-man' movie.

