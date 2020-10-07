Exclusive: 'Cargo' Director Arati On Her Influences, Say 'used To Read Lot Of Chandamama'

Cargo Director Arati Kadav is already being hailed as one of the best directors of this generation. Cargo released on Netflix on September 09, 2020, and starred Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles. The movie told the story of a demon named Prahastha who worked with a female astronaut to recycle souls for rebirth.

The movie was a success and even featured at the 2019 MAMI Film Festival. In an exclusive interview with Republicworld, Cargo Director Arati Kadav revealed the stories that inspired her to make the film. Here are all the movies that Arati Kadav names when talking about the influences for Cargo.

Cargo Director reveals all stories that influenced her during the making of the movie

Also Read | Exclusive: Director Arati Kadav Says, 'Before Cargo, I Almost Felt Like Giving Up'

Speaking to Republicworld about her influences, Arati Kadav said, "When I was growing up I had a very middle-class upbringing in Nagpur. While I was growing I never had such an exposure as we didn’t even have a cable network or TV. My mother was a teacher and she was very keen with studies. But I used to read a lot of those Amar Chitrakathas, Chandamama and those kinds of books a lot so I had fantasies but I never had space stuff."

Also Read | 'Cargo' Director Arati Kadav Reveals Why She Looks Up To Vikramaditya Motwane As A Mentor

The Cargo director then revealed that she had always been a fan of space-related fiction. However, she never really knew about spaceships until recently. She even stated that Cargo being a spaceship movie was completely coincidental. "In fact, I and my friends joke that my other films are not like this. It is just a coincidence that Cargo is a spaceship film. But once you commit to it you have to do it right," she added.

Also Read | Exclusive: 'Cargo' Director Aarti Kadav Reveals How Konkona Agreed To Do A Cameo

Arati Kadav also named the one filmmaker whom she really liked. She said, "I really like was Stanley Kubrick. His 2001: A Space Odyssey was also a huge influence so I used the idea that’s why the spaceship was coloured otherwise every other spaceship has black and white colours." She added that if she had a bigger budget, then she would have made her movie more colourful and vibrant.

Also Read | Exclusive: 'It Was A Cycle Of Life, Not Romance,' Says 'Cargo' Director Arati Kadav

[Image courtesy- @cargonetflixmovie Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.