Exclusive: Director Arati Kadav Says, 'Before Cargo, I Almost Felt Like Giving Up'

The recent Netflix movie Cargo has been trending all over social media. The viewers are enjoying the never seen before experience of an Indian space sci-fi film. Cargo cast features Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Arati Kadav talked about the movie and the challenges she experienced in her journey of making the movie. She also shared that she almost felt like giving up before making Cargo. Here is a look at what she had to say about it.

Cargo director Arati Kadav on her struggle and challenges while making Cargo

During her exclusive interview, Cargo director Arati Kadav was asked about what went into the making of the movie Cargo and the challenges she faced while doing the film, Arati Kadav replied, “Before making Cargo I had been trying to make a lot of science fiction feature films and I had another screenplay that I was really pushing but I was never being given a green signal by any of the producers and it had been a very long struggle. I met a lot of people also and I was in a very lowest point before Cargo where I almost felt like giving up. You feel defeated by the world but there is some voice inside you which makes you feel like no no you should still go ahead and make the kind of stories you want to make.”

Cargo director Arati Kadav with Cargo cast

How her friends helped her in making the movie

Arati Kadav also shared how her friends and her film school helped in making the movie. She said, “I started rallying people who were my friends and I started seeing resources that I can get from my friends. And one of the biggest friendship that I had was with my film school Whistling Woods International who came on board as co-producers but they told me that they have these facilities available which are free in December so you can use that. Like that one of my friend’s father had a hospital and you can use that and like that, I wrote the script based on the resources that I get from my friends and whatever ads I had done before so little bit funding from that so I started making the film like that.”

Arati Kadav's movies

In the interview, Arati Kadav also thanked her for producing partners and said her passion for making films got her more partners. Talking about how her previous movies helped her in making the film and getting producers on board, Cargo director Arati Kadav said, “There was a struggle for sure. I think this where my short films helped because before this I’ve made around 5-6 short films and even before Cargo I had made a short film called Time Machine. It went to good platforms like Mubi, Amazon and it recovered the cost in which it was made. So in a way, people knew that I do science fiction and there is a certain quality that I’ll not compromise on the basis of my past work. So I think that’s what helped.

