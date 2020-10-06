'Cargo' Director Arati Kadav Reveals Why She Looks Up To Vikramaditya Motwane As A Mentor

Arati Kadav is already becoming a well-known filmmaker in the industry. Her first movie, Cargo, was critically acclaimed and is currently streaming on Netflix India. Vikramaditya Motwane was also part of Cargo's creative team as he was the executive producer for the film. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Arati Kadav revealed that Vikramaditya Motwane was like a mentor to her during the making of Cargo.

Arati Kadav reveals her mentors who helped her grow as a filmmaker

During the interview, Arati Kadav was asked about her inspirations/mentors. The filmmaker revealed that her first influence was director Anurag Kashyap, who always showed faith in her work. She said, "I have had two very strong mentors, both from the independent circle. One is Anurag Kashyap who helped me a lot because he is one of those people who will always show 100% faith."

Another mentor figure that helped the Cargo director reach her current position was Vikramaditya Motwane. Arati revealed, "I was fortunate that I worked very closely with him in his early work like when he was working on Lootera and I was seeing a lot of hard work again he was putting in."

She also shared how Motwane taught her to adapt to the ever-changing nature of cinema. Arati Kadav said, "The sincerity he was putting in plus he always guided me like always see more films don’t stop at whatever you already know, try to learn new things all the time because Cinema is a medium which keeps changing so you should always be on top of it."

Finally, The Cargo director shared how her mentors would always take the time to read her scripts even though they led busy lives. "Whenever I used to come up with a sci-fi story, whenever I shared with both of them, they would always take time to read it. Which now I realised it was very kind of them to do that because normally people don’t have time to read other people’s stories or screenplay but they would read everything that was sent to them."

Arati Kadav also featured as the first guest in Twitter's new series, #HaveYouFollowed. Arati answered several questions about her career, personal life, and future aspirations in this new show. #HaveYouFollowed is all about promoting new talent in the Indian entertainment industry. Vikramaditya Motwane also commented on Arati's latest Q&A and revealed how impressed he was by her creativity.

#HaveYouFollowed @AratiKadav? I have been continually impressed with her imagination and brilliant storytelling. I’ll be tweet-chatting with her this evening at 4.30PM. Send me your questions for her using #HaveYouFollowed and #AskArati https://t.co/noSe1Xpkwh — Vikramaditya Motwane (@VikramMotwane) September 30, 2020

[image source: Arati Kadav Instagram]

