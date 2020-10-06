Exclusive: 'Cargo' Director Aarti Kadav Reveals How Konkona Agreed To Do A Cameo

In a recent interview with Republic World, Cargo's director, Aarti Kadav revealed interesting tidbits about the movie. She also opened up about how Konkona Sen Sharma was not ready to do a cameo in the movie which released on Netflix recently. However, when Vikrant Massey talked to her, Konkona agreed. Here's what this is about.

Konkona Sen Sharma wanted to say no to Cargo's cameo

Apart from Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi's performance in Cargo, Konkona Sen Sharma's cameo is also being talked about a lot. Cargo director, Aarti Kadav was asked to shed some light on Konkona's role in the movie. She revealed, "Actually, we had shot the entire movie but we hadn’t shot Konkona’s bit. I wanted an actress who would feel as if Vikrant left her or she left him. Like there is some genuine irreversible impact in this boy’s life like it’s not a relationship."

Explaining this further, the Cargo director said, "It’s a relationship that you knew it would have manifested, it would have been the most unique and most beautiful and fulfilling relationship of both of their lives. We were really looking for someone and we thought that even though Konkona is a senior actress and senior to Vikrant, I was really feeling that she is the right choice because not just of the performance, her role is very small but very important but also felt that if somebody has Konkona as girlfriend and if the girlfriend leaves you then obviously you have a genuine impact on your life. And that’s why he is so devoid of any colour on his spaceship".

Aarti Kadav added that Massey had also worked with Konkona Sen Sharma in A Death in the Gunj before and he was the one who introduced them. But Konkona is knowing for not doing cameos.

However, Kadav revealed that: "Even before meeting me, she told me she had decided to say no. But when she met me, her father loves science fiction so she got very excited that you are making a science fiction movie so she said ok I’ll do and to woo her, I wrote a very big backstory and character sketch and there were so many documents. She is a smart person and said that the role is actually small but you added all this extra bit just to impress me. I told her that we really want you".

Aarti Kadav also praised Konkona as an actor saying, "One thing I want to say that sometimes you feel that they are big actors and all that. But the amount of rehearsal even for that small role she does, the amount of reading she does, amount of thoughts she gives in for the dress she would wear the background and everything is so much that I also was feeling wow. She must have done so many films but she has put in so much effort in this small role so that was very inspiring".

