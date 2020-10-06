Exclusive: 'It Was A Cycle Of Life, Not Romance,' Says 'Cargo' Director Arati Kadav

Cargo is a drama-fantasy movie that released in 2019. The movie was helmed by Arati Kadav and starred upcoming stars Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey in lead roles. The movie was appreciated by the audiences as it had a very unique storyline. Cargo is available for streaming on Netflix.

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, director of Cargo Arati Kadav spoke about the film. During the interview, she talked about various things like the plot and the cast of the film. Arati also shared the experience that she had while filming the movie.

Arati spoke at length about her thought process regarding the cast of her film. How and what characteristics had she considered while casting Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey, is what she spoke in detail about. Movie watchers wanted to know why the lead cast was not involved romantically.

Arati also cleared some air about this. Speaking to Republic World, she said, “I always thought that why we always explore every relationship. Every relationship need not be a romantic one because in life, of course, I have had those but for me, some of my strongest relationships are really strong friendships”.

She further explained, “I always felt like I have not seen so much of it between a lead guy and lead girl, their relationship is always romantic. So in this film, I was very conscious of the nature of the film which that is was a cycle of life and new replaces old.” She further added, “I was also feeling Shweta was representing new, Vikrant was representing old and I was also thinking she is going to replace him so that was also an important element for me, that their relationship won’t be a romantic one. It won’t be like now that I am going, you take care. It is a circle of life so they were just representing those pillars.”

Cargo movie Plotline:

The plotline of Cargo revolves around Prahastha, played by Vikrant Massey, who works on a spaceship to resend dead people back on earth by transitioning them into different people. Yuvishka is an astronaut, played by Shweta Tripathi, helps him in his work. The movie was well-received by the audience.

Speaking about films, Vikrant will be seen in the films Ludo and Ginny Weds Sunny. Both of these movies are set to release in later 2020. Shweta Tripathi’s last project was the series titled The Gone Game. It is available for streaming on Voot.

