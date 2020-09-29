Carole Baskin Eliminated From 'DWTS' As Her Samba Did Not Impress Judges

The dance reality show Dancing with the Stars is airing its 29th season currently and saw its second elimination recently. The Tiger King star and animal rights activist Carole Baskin had to exit the show this week following a dance performance which got her the lowest position on the leader board. Carole Baskin was seen performing Samba to the Lion King song, however, she failed to win over judges with her performance.

Carole Baskin's samba did not impress judges

Carole Baskin was having a tough time putting a great show at the dance reality Dancing with the Stars and barely survived elimination in Week two, where Charles Oakley was eliminated. However, seems like Carole ran out of her luck as she was shown exit this week after she could not impress the judges with her Samba. The Tiger King star at the end of the episode said, “My husband is going to be so happy I’m coming home” and hugged her dancing partner.

It was Disney Night in the recent episode of Dancing with The Stars. The star contestants along with their professional dance partners were to put up performances based on Disney characters and it was supposed to be a happy affair. Unfortunately for Carole Baskin, her attempts to do the samba with her partner was not appreciated as much as her costume, hair and makeup as the Lion King characters.

Carole Baskin eliminated from DWTS

The judges on the show pointed out that Carole’s did not have enough “bounce and energy” that Samba needs. Judge Bruno Tonioli gave her a low score of 3/10 and did not mince his words when he gave his verdict on Carole’s performance. He said, “I am stunned. I actually have never ever seen a samba like this. If you were dancing with the Brooklyn Bridge you could get more bounce. You just walked through it. Samba needs bounce and energy. You cannot sleepwalk through it".

Julianne Hough, whose vote the previous week had saved Carole Baskin from elimination, gave her a 4 for dancing this week. She, however, gave her a full 10 for costume, hair and makeup. During the elimination round, voting in favour of actor Anne Heche, he told Carole on the show, “Unfortunately, I cannot save you again the week”.

Tonioli too voted in Anne Heche’s favour and said: “I have to do my job”. That was it for Carole Baskin but her ever-positive personality did not stop smiling. She was grateful for her experience on the show.

