Cast Of B Positive Includes Annaleigh Ashford And Thomas Middleditch In The Lead

B Positive is a 2020 series which has been gaining momentum amongst the fans for promising content and performances. The plot of this show revolves around a man and a kidney donor who develop an unexpected bond in a very short time. The series has been directed by James Burrows while the writing team includes Jim Patterson and Darrin Bragg amongst others. Here is a look at the cast of B Positive which is being highly appreciated on social media.

B Positive cast details

1. Annaleigh Ashford as Gina

Annaleigh Ashford plays the pivotal role of Gina in this show. She is an artist from Denver who has gained a lot of recognition through Broadway. She is known for her work in shows and films like Masters of Sex, American Crime Story, and Unicorn Store.

2. Thomas Middleditch as Drew

Thomas Middleditch plays the role of Drew in B Positive. He is a celebrated actor from British Columbia who has left a lasting impact with various projects. He is much loved for his work in films like 2019 Godzilla, The Final Girls, and The Wolf of Wall Street amongst others.

3. Kether Donohue as Leanne

Kether Donohue is seen in the shoes of Leanne in this series. She is an artist from Manhattan who has appeared in shows and films of different genres. She is known for her work in films and shows like You’re The Worst, Tokyo Mew Mew, and Pitch Perfect amongst others.

4. Izzy G as Maddie

Izzy G plays the role of Maddie in B Positive. She is a young artist who has been spotted in various mall yet important roles. She has worked in A Violent Separation, After, and Wings amongst others.

5. Bernie Kopell as Mr Knudsen

Bernie Kopell is seen playing the B Positive character, Mr Knudsen. He is a senior actor from New York who has been a part of numerous shows and films. He is much-loved for his work in Get Smart, The Love Boat, and Get Smart.

6. Darryl Stephens as Gideon

Darryl Stephens plays the key role of Gideon in this romantic series. He is an artist from California who has been spotted in various supporting and lead roles. He is renowned for his work in From Zero to I Love You and Noah’s Arc.

7. Terrence Terrell as Eli Russell

Terrence Terrell plays the important character of Eli Russell in this romantic series. He is a much-loved actor who also holds an Emmy for his performance. He is a part of films like Giants and Criminal Minds.

8. Sara Rue as Julia

Sara Rue has taken up the key role of Julia in B Positive. She is a critically-acclaimed actor from New York who has been a part of a number of shows and films. She plays a key role in films like Violet, My Future Boyfriend, and Pearl Harbor amongst others.

9. Jason Kravits as Dr Baskin

B Positivce features Jason Kravits in the shoes of Dr Baskin. He is a celebrated artist from New Jersey who has been a part of a wide range of films and shows. He is remembered for his work in The Stepford Wives, The Practice and others.

Read Who Is Stella In 'Flesh And Blood'? Everything You Need To Know About Actor Sharon Small

Also read Who Is Stella In 'Flesh And Blood'? Everything You Need To Know About Actor Sharon Small

10. Adam Chambers as Paul

Adam Chambers is seen playing the role of Paul in this new show. He is a much-loved artist from Saint Diego who has worked in Love Vampires and Girl Vs Monster. He is also a part of the upcoming project called Victorria.

Read Emily In Paris Fans Say They Like Emily Charlton From 'The Devil Wears Prada' More

Also read Sara Gurpal's Bio, Career Graph, Marriage And More; Meet The 'Slow Motion' Singer

Image courtesy: Still from YouTube (JoBlo Streaming & TV Trailers)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.